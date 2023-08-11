Steve Guttenberg Reunites with Elementary School Teacher at Bay Street Theater's TALES FROM THE GUTTENBERG BIBLE

A heartwarming reunion last night at Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts brought together former student and teacher. Renowned actor Steve Guttenberg was reunited with, now Sag Harbor resident, Diane Lewis, his 91-year-old elementary school teacher, who taught Mr. Guttenberg during his childhood in Plainedge, New York.



This touching reconnect followed the performance of Mr. Guttenberg’s hilarious and moving autobiographical play TALES FROM THE GUTTENBERG BIBLE in the theater’s “green room.” Diane Lewis has held a special place in Steve Guttenberg's heart not only as his elementary school teacher but also as a founding member of Plainedge Playhouse, a cherished live theater located in Bethpage, NY.



Years later, in the late 1980s Guttenberg, who had gained fame for his roles in iconic films, such as DINER, COCOON, THREE MEN AND A BABY, and the POLICE ACADEMY franchise discovered the existence of Plainedge Playhouse and the involvement of his beloved elementary school teacher Mrs. Lewis in its operations. Overwhelmed with joy to learn that his hometown boasted a live theater and that his teacher was at the helm of the "show," Guttenberg reached out to express his happiness and gratitude.



Last night, in a touching twist of fate, the roles reversed as Mr. Guttenberg's play took center stage.

“I was thrilled at the opportunity to reconnect with my teacher, Mrs. Lewis," Guttenberg expressed. "She not only imparted knowledge in the classroom but also played an instrumental role in fostering my passion for the arts. Plainedge Playhouse holds a special place in my heart, and the chance to reunite with Mrs. Lewis after all these years is truly a gift."



This heartwarming reunion not only highlights the enduring impact that educators can have on their students but also underscores the power of the arts to bring people together across time and distance. The poignant encounter between Diane Lewis and Steve Guttenberg serves as a testament to the transformative influence of teachers and the unifying force of the theatrical world.



TALES FROM THE GUTTENBERG BIBLE, is a farcical, laugh-out-loud story written by and starring veteran screen actor Steve Guttenberg. This hilarious journey from the Guttenberg’s family home on Long Island to the glamour of Hollywood as Guttenberg himself tells all – i.e. how he broke into the Paramount Lot – to his run-ins with everyone from Paul Reiser to Tom Selleck, Kevin Bacon to Merv Griffin. It would be an unbelievable tale if it weren’t true (mostly). The show runs now through August 27th.



