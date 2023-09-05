Stephen Pearcy The Voice of RATT Comes to Patchogue Theatre in January 2024

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts brings Stephen Pearcy The Voice of RATT to the stage on Sunday, January 21 at 7pm. Tickets are $49-$79 including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2261888®id=181&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fci.ovationtix.com%2F34780%2Fproduction%2F1178032%3FperformanceId%3D11352753?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

As the founder, lead singer and songwriter of the metal rock band RATT, Stephen Pearcy is credited with having been a pioneer of the early 80's Sunset Strip rock scene. He led his creation to mega multi-platinum success year after year from 1984 to 1991and captured critical acclaim for his performances, style and uniquely salacious vocals. Pearcy formed RATT in Los Angeles in 1982 from his previous band Mickey RATT. Known for their overtly sexual appearance, rebellious attitude and take no prisoner approach to metal, Atlantic Records recognized RATT’s potential and star power thus signing the band to a contract resulting in the 1984 album Out of the Cellar, which became one of many multi-platinum successes. RATT climbed up the charts with singles from Out of the Cellar, soaring past Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy”, Van Halen’s “Panama”, Madonna’s “Borderline” and David Bowie's “Blue Jean”.

The record generated top ten singles followed by sold out tours throughout the world. This momentum remained with every proceeding RATT album to include their most recent release of Infestation in 2010. Their last recording from that time in 1991 is Ratt & Roll 81-91 of which marked the end of an era, and to the disbelief of many die hard metal fans who seemingly could never get enough of Pearcy, it seemed to mark the end to a self-proclaimed “dynasty of rough & tough metal” that ruled the better part of the 80s.

Throughout RATT’s nearly four decades of success with Pearcy at its helm, they released 8 albums and played thousands of shows worldwide all the while selling over 20 million records.

In 1992 Pearcy explored other areas of interest and created the band ARCADE with Cinderella’s drummer, Fred Coury. With the release of his first solo debut in 2002, Social Intercourse, and 20 CDs to his credit, he continued to record and tour vigorously to the delight of a new emerging fan base of metal fans.

Added to his list of achievements is 2002’s Cult Horror Classic, “Camp Utopia” with Pearcy playing the notorious camp slasher and cult leader, Timothy Bach.

RATT & Mickey RATT songs are featured regularly in film & TV; Point Break, Weird Science, The Golden Child, Academy Award winning movie “The Wrestler”, Emmy Award winning Stranger Things, Wicked City, Cobra Kai, The Goldberg’s, Young Sheldon...

Pearcy’s continued exploration away from music is as a New York Times Best Selling Author, “SEX, DRUGS, RATT ‘n’ ROLL… My Life in Rock” by Stephen Pearcy. Hailed as “a jaw-dropping tell-all from the lead singer of the 1980s supergroup Ratt: the groupies, the trashed hotel rooms, the drugs—and just how much you can get away with when you’re one of the biggest hair metal stars of all time.”

2020, "Year of the Rat", started in a positive direction with RATT landing a Geico Insurance commercial that would introduce RATT to a whole new breed of fans with the catchphrase "We have a RATT Problem", seen by over 15 million viewers in its first 2 weeks on air, RATT's "Round and Round" recharted on Billboards Top Ten Hard Rock Digital Song Sales and a newfound fanbase was born. Live Nation scheduled RATT to headline "The Big Rock Summer Tour", RATT was ready to Take Over the Rock World once again. Stephen Pearcy Bio Page 2 of 2

He currently runs his production company, Top Fuel Entertainment of which his new docuseries "Backstage Past" is in development, as well as the Stephen Pearcy Rockumentary.

The Pearcy legacy is here to stay. His fans are loyal and always wanting more of him…after all, he is the original “Wanted Man”.

Official Website: www.OfficialStephenPearcy.com