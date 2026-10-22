Spotlight: Spooky Broadway Tunes Arrive on Long Island on October 25
Broadway Comes to Long Island with Fright Night, Oct 25 at Tilles Center for the Performing Arts LIU Post
Five Broadway stars bring Halloween chills and theatrical thrills to Long Island this Sunday, October 25 at 3 PM, with Broadway Fright Night at Tilles Center for the Performing Arts in Brookville.
From the haunting melodies of The Phantom of the Opera to the dark humor of Little Shop of Horrors and the magic of Wicked, this one-of-a-kind concert celebrates Broadway's spooky, supernatural, and wonderfully strange side. The evening features Sara Jean Ford (The Phantom of the Opera, Cats), William Michals (Beauty and the Beast, South Pacific), Jenny Lee Stern (Forbidden Broadway, Rocky), Olivia Valli (Wicked, Pretty Woman), and Mike Wartella (Wicked, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory).
Come dressed as your favorite Broadway character and compete in an audience costume contest. All the Broadway thrills, without the trip to Manhattan.
Tilles Center for the Performing Arts is located at 720 Northern Blvd, Brookville, NY 11548. For more information, call 516-299-3100. Buy Tickets today.
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