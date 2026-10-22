Spotlight: Spooky Broadway Tunes Arrive on Long Island on October 25

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Five Broadway stars bring Halloween chills and theatrical thrills to Long Island this Sunday, October 25 at 3 PM, with Broadway Fright Night at Tilles Center for the Performing Arts in Brookville.

From the haunting melodies of The Phantom of the Opera to the dark humor of Little Shop of Horrors and the magic of Wicked, this one-of-a-kind concert celebrates Broadway's spooky, supernatural, and wonderfully strange side. The evening features Sara Jean Ford (The Phantom of the Opera, Cats), William Michals (Beauty and the Beast, South Pacific), Jenny Lee Stern (Forbidden Broadway, Rocky), Olivia Valli (Wicked, Pretty Woman), and Mike Wartella (Wicked, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory).

Come dressed as your favorite Broadway character and compete in an audience costume contest. All the Broadway thrills, without the trip to Manhattan.

Tilles Center for the Performing Arts is located at 720 Northern Blvd, Brookville, NY 11548. For more information, call 516-299-3100. Buy Tickets today.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 06 Hrs 53 Min 22 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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