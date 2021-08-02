Shira Ginsburg's BUBBY'S KITCHEN to Perform at Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center

Singer/Songwriter/Cantor Shira Ginsburg's acclaimed Bubby's Kitchen will be presented for one night only at Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center (76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978) on Saturday October 9, 2021.

This touching and tuneful production is directed by Schele Williams, with musical direction by Rick Bertone featuring music by Jonathan Comisar and lyrics by Shira Ginsburg and Jonathan Comisar.

Bubby's Kitchen is the true story of one young woman's struggle to live up to her grandparents' incredible legacy. The New York struggle of one cantor/aspiring Broadway star/granddaughter of a Holocaust survivor cuts straight to both the heart and the funny bone. Shira Ginsburg shares songs and stories from her journey in this one-woman show, depicting her ties to her family's past, her financially unstable present (including odd jobs like selling Ginsu knives) and her aspirations for a musical future.

Cantor Shira Ginsburg masterfully weaves together a story of loss, survival, food and family with vibrancy, wit, and a more than a few tugs at the heartstrings. A one-act, one-woman musical, Bubby's Kitchen explores the balance between the new and the old, responsibility and desire, and life and love. With performances around the country, Bubby's Kitchen has been called "Hilarious. I enjoyed sitting at her table. Shira's powerful charisma explodes through her singing and wide range of complex emotions." NY Theatre Guide: "The show was fantastic...a beautiful night filled with history, mishpochah, friendship and laughter." AspenSpins.com

Having grown up in a family of Partisan resistance fighters and Holocaust survivors, Shira Ginsburg shares these bittersweet memories that are woven together on a sparse stage, with only a box full of familiar kitchen items, the magic of monologue, Yiddish humor and musical theatre songs.

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center is located 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978. Tickets are $56-$76 and are available HERE or by calling 631-288-1500.