SISTAS ON FIRE Comes to Nassau Community College

Nassau Community College Mainstage Theatre presents an Africana Studies and Theatre & Dance Department Production, SISTAS ON FIRE! A NEWSICAL by Professor Marcia McNair and Professor Anissa Moore.

The show is directed by Juson Williams.

Dates: January 24 - 26 and January 29 - February 2*, 2020.

All proceeds from the February 2nd show will go to the Professor Kenneth V. Jenkins Memorial Scholarship Fund. The scholarship supports students of African Diaspora who demonstrate academic achievement and outstanding participation in campus and community activities. A reception will follow in NCC's Theatre Building sponsored by the Black History Month Committee.

General Admissions Tickets: $10.00

NCC Students: Free with Valid ID on weekdays. $5 Sat & Sun

Discount Tickets: $8 - Seniors 55+, Veterans, NCC Employee, and Alumni

Get Tickets by calling Theatre Box Office: 516-572-7676





