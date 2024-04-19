Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Sunday, April 28th, at 3 pm, the Richmond County Orchestra will perform Concerto di Primavera, a farewell and thank you to St John's University Staten Island Campus, 300 Howard Ave Staten Island. As a continuation of RCO’s Keeping it Free for Kids programs, this program will be free for students and children. This program is made possible in part with public funds from the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs. Tickets are $20 at the door and $15 in advance. Visit: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/6286821

The concert features America's Got Talent performer Jia-Yi He, virtuoso harmonica soloist and Marguerite Maria Rivas, Staten Island's first poet laureate, who will share her poem "Bement Ave Nocturne."

The orchestra will accompany Jia-Yi He in the Flight of the Bumblebee performance and perform the symphonic tone poem Romeo and Juliet and excerpts from Swan Lake by Tchaikovsky and Spring Song by Mendelssohn. Enjoy narratives by Tania Eicoff. Raffle prizes will be awarded after the concert.

Sunday, April 28th, at 3 pm

St. John’s University Gym, 300 Howard Ave., Staten Island NY 10301.

Tickets $15 in advance $20 at the door.