Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: The Cast and Crew of The John W. Engeman Theater's THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Can “Hold Their Heads Even Higher” with Their Stunning Production.

Review: The Cast and Crew of The John W. Engeman Theater's THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Can “Hold Their Heads Even Higher” with Their Stunning Production.

The production runs from March 16- April 30

Mar. 28, 2023  

Review: The Cast and Crew of The John W. Engeman Theater's THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Can “Hold Their Heads Even Higher” with Their Stunning Production. Batman. Superman. Wonder Woman. Zorro. These heroes would not exist today if it weren't for the Scarlet Pimpernel, the world's first superhero. Based on Baroness Orczy's play and novel of the same name, The Scarlet Pimpernel takes place during the height of the French Revolution. With aristocrat after aristocrat being decapitated by "Madame Guillotine", chivalrous Englishman Sir Percy Blakeney takes it upon himself to rescue as many as possible in the guise of The Scarlet Pimpernel. After numerous film/tv adaptations featuring the likes of Leslie Howard and Anthony Andrews, the story was adapted into a musical in 1997 by Nan Knighton and Frank Wildhorn.

I must admit I was a little hesitant in seeing The Scarlet Pimpernel because I was starting to believe Frank Wildhorn was a one-hit wonder on Broadway. That one hit wonder of course being Jekyll & Hyde, a great musical with a fantastic score despite what the critics said. His latest productions that I've seen (Wonderland, Bonnie and Clyde) just didn't measure up. I had this sinking premonition that I was going to be seeing yet another bomb. I've never been happier to be more wrong; The John W. Engeman Theater's production of The Scarlet Pimpernel is spectacular.

After staging a wonderful production of Jekyll & Hyde in 2017, artistic director Rich Dolce reached out to director Paul Stancato and said let's have another triumph and stage The Scarlet Pimpernel. Stancato took it upon himself to re-conceive the show and seek the blessing of Wildhorn himself, which he did receive. In 2015, Wildhorn stated in his PBS special Frank Wildhorn & Friends, that the musical was in talks to be revived again. This production is a definite strong contender for Broadway and that is due to Stancato's brilliant direction and choreography (including fencing with Paul Denhardt)

The set was very intriguing and will absolutely draw you in. Scenic designer Kyle Dixon takes a simple minimalistic set and gives the stage great depth. Pimpernels are suspended all over the stage and are used as various set pieces transforming into Sir Percy's personal library and an outdoor garden to name a few. The cast/crew definitely experienced some difficulty maneuvering the flowers across the stage; I'm sure these transitions will improve with time. The backdrop features a patterned silk design emblematic of power and wealth. Throughout the production, the stage and backdrop are exquisitely lit emanating the mood of each scene. The lighting design by John Burkland is the perfect complement to Dixon's set; Bravo, gentleman. The sound design by Laura Shubert was pristine. Kurt Alger made a daring choice with his costume design by incorporating steampunk fashion in addition to the typical French fashions of the time. It made me wonder if Alger was inspired at all by the recent video game Steelrising.

The band led by Ben Kiley was fantastic. While the score is nowhere near as great as Jekyll & Hyde, this is one of Wildhorn's better ones. The audience loved every song; they screamed and cheered for every single number echoing a rock concert. The cast is spectacular led by the amazing Christopher Behmke as Sir Percy Blakeney/The Scarlet Pimpernel; he truly gives a tour de force performance. Behmke showcases a perfect balance of his comedic abilities (as the foolish fop Sir Percy) and dramatic skills (as his daring alter ego). Behmke knocked each of his musical numbers out of the park; his "Into the Fire" and "She Was There" will definitely have you on your feet. Matching Behmke's tour de force performance is Nathaniel Hackmann as Chauvelin, Sir Percy Blakeney's arch-enemy. Like Behmke, Hackmann captivates the stage whenever he sets foot upon it and will send chills down your spine with his deep, rich voice. His performance of "Where's the Girl?" was quite haunting. Hackmann easily conveys the ruthlessness and villainy of Chauvelin. I'm sure he'll channel this dark side when he tackles the roll of Biff in the Broadway production of Back to the Future: The Musical next season; Congratulations Nathaniel! As Marguerite St. John, the object of affection for both Sir Percy and Chauvelin, is Arianne Davidow. It is not an easy task to take on a role that was written for Linda Eder; sorry NBC, Linda Eder will forever be known as the Voice. Davidow does a wonderful job and gives one of the best vocal performances of the evening with the duet "You're My Home." She sings this with Joe Hornberger who gives an equally strong performance as Marguerite's brother, Armand St. Just. There duet was my favorite number of the evening and will always be one to remember. Another highlight of this ensemble was the hilarious Jonathan Cobrda as Elton, a member of the League of the Scarlet Pimpernel. Cobrda's comedic timing was impeccable.

I had the honor of attending the opening night performance of The Scarlet Pimpernel and it was truly a delight. During the curtain call, Rich Dolce surprised the cast and audience with an appearance by Broadway legend Terrence Mann, who played the original Chauvelin in the Broadway production of The Scarlet Pimpernel. Mann stepped up on stage to speak and said, "This was AMAZING! He said after seeing this theater and production, he felt like he just took a trip to Magic Land." If that isn't a great seal of approval, I don't know what is.

The Scarlet Pimpernel is running at the John W. Engeman Theater at Northport thru April 30, 2023. You can purchase tickets here: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2233275®id=181&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fweb.ovationtix.com%2Ftrs%2Fpr%2F1111295?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Review: The Cast and Crew of The John W. Engeman Theater's THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Can “Hold Their Heads Even Higher” with Their Stunning Production.
(L-R) Christopher Behmke, Nathaniel Hackmann.
Courtesy of the John W. Engeman Theater at Northport
Review: The Cast and Crew of The John W. Engeman Theater's THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Can “Hold Their Heads Even Higher” with Their Stunning Production.
Christopher Behmke
Courtesy of the John W. Engeman Theater at Northport
Review: The Cast and Crew of The John W. Engeman Theater's THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Can “Hold Their Heads Even Higher” with Their Stunning Production.
Nathaniel Hackmann
Courtesy of the John W. Engeman Theater at Northport
Review: The Cast and Crew of The John W. Engeman Theater's THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Can “Hold Their Heads Even Higher” with Their Stunning Production.
Arianne Davidow
Courtesy of the John W. Engeman Theater at Northport
Review: The Cast and Crew of The John W. Engeman Theater's THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Can “Hold Their Heads Even Higher” with Their Stunning Production.
Christopher Behmke
Courtesy of the John W. Engeman Theater at Northport
Review: The Cast and Crew of The John W. Engeman Theater's THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Can “Hold Their Heads Even Higher” with Their Stunning Production.
Terrence Mann (center) & Ensemble
Courtesy of the John W. Engeman Theater at Northport
Review: The Cast and Crew of The John W. Engeman Theater's THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Can “Hold Their Heads Even Higher” with Their Stunning Production.
(L-R) Nathaniel Hackmann, Terrence Mann, Arianne Davidow, Christopher Behmke, Jonathan Cobrda
Courtesy of the John W. Engeman Theater at Northport




Samantha Massell to Star in DOUBLE HELIX World Premiere at Bay Street Theater & Sag Ha Photo
Samantha Massell to Star in DOUBLE HELIX World Premiere at Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts
Samantha Massell has been cast as Rosalind Franklin in the lead role of the world premiere of the new musical Double Helix, scheduled to begin previews on Tuesday, May 30, as the opening show of Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts' 2023 Mainstage Season.
Cast Set for Long Island Premiere Of THE PROM at The CM Performing Arts Center Photo
Cast Set for Long Island Premiere Of THE PROM at The CM Performing Arts Center
The CM Performing Arts Center has announced their cast and crew for The Long Island Premiere of The Prom.
Photos: First Look At THE SOUND OF MUSIC At CM Performing Arts Center Photo
Photos: First Look At THE SOUND OF MUSIC At CM Performing Arts Center
The CM Performing Arts Center has opened their long awaited production of The Sound of Music on the Main Stage in The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre. Here's a first look at photos from both the Blue and Green casts!
Photo: Broadway Legend Jerry Zaks Visits CLUE at The Gateway Photo
Photo: Broadway Legend Jerry Zaks Visits CLUE at The Gateway
Check out a photo of Broadway Legend Jerry Zaks visiting Sally Struthers at Clue at The Gateway!

From This Author - Nicholas Pontolillo

For the past 7 years, Nick has worked as an Adolescent English Educator in various school districts on Long Island. He also has worked in various libraries as well. Nick is an avid film, music and ... (read more about this author)


Review: The Cast and Crew of The John W. Engeman Theater's THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Can “Hold Their Heads Even Higher” with Their Stunning Production.Review: The Cast and Crew of The John W. Engeman Theater's THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Can “Hold Their Heads Even Higher” with Their Stunning Production.
March 28, 2023

What did our critic think of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at John W. Engeman Theater At Northport? I must admit I was a little hesitant in seeing The Scarlet Pimpernel because I was starting to believe Frank Wildhorn was a one-hit wonder on Broadway. That one hit wonder of course being Jekyll & Hyde, a great musical with a fantastic score despite what the critics said. His latest productions that I've seen (Wonderland, Bonnie and Clyde) just didn't measure up.
Review: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING At Bacca Arts CenterReview: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING At Bacca Arts Center
March 27, 2023

Part of the Bard's First Folio, Much Ado About Nothing is a comedy about two intertwined love stories. After a group of soldiers arrive in Messina, love emerges between Hero, the Governor's daughter, and Claudio, a young officer. The young pair then conspire with Don Pedro, Claudio's commanding officer, to play matchmaker and set-up Beatrice, Hero's cousin, and Benedick, Claudio's friend and fellow officer. This turns out to be no easy task indeed as both Beatrice and Benedick have both a distaste for love...and each other. Will love prevail for both couples? Or will they fall victim to the sinister scheme of Don Pedro's brother and self-proclaimed villain, Don John?
Review: GRUMPY OLD MEN: THE MUSICAL at Elmont Library TheatreReview: GRUMPY OLD MEN: THE MUSICAL at Elmont Library Theatre
December 3, 2022

What did our critic think of GRUMPY OLD MEN: THE MUSICAL at Elmont Library Theatre?
Review: Modern Classics Theatre Company's production of THE SHADOW BOX at BACCA Arts CenterReview: Modern Classics Theatre Company's production of THE SHADOW BOX at BACCA Arts Center
November 15, 2022

What did our critic think of THE SHADOW BOX at BACCA Arts Center? With his 1977 Pulitzer Prize Winning play, The Shadow Box, Michael Cristofer creates his own display case, a shadow box if you will, showcasing life's unfortunate one sure thing, death. In the play's program, a quote is provided from renowned psychiatrist Elisabeth Kubler-Ross. She stated, 'There are five different stages that a person will go through when he faces the fact of his own death: denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. These stages will last for different periods of time; they will replace each other, or exist at times side by side...But the one thing that usually persists through all these signs is hope.' Cristofer allows the audience to see these varying stages of grief through his characters. The play takes place at three hospice cottages where we see how death affects three terminally ill patients and their loved ones. Shadow boxes are usually created to display memories and keepsakes. Cristofer uses the cottages metaphorically to showcase the grieving process.
Review: Tilles Center's CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY will have you 'Hooked on Phonics... I Mean Histrionics'Review: Tilles Center's CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY will have you 'Hooked on Phonics... I Mean Histrionics'
October 4, 2022

What did our critic think of CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY at Tilles Center? Back in 2005, Comedy Central had a roast for Pamela Anderson. One of the roasters on the dais was the late, great Bea Arthur; she was there as both she and Anderson are advocates of P.E.T.A., which the roast was a fundraiser for. Instead of following the typical route of insulting Anderson and the other celebrities on the dais, Arthur decided to perform a live reading of Pamela Anderson's autobiographical novel Star Struck. Anderson's words mixed with Ms. Arthur's wry delivery and infamous glares led this to be one of the funniest sets of the evening. After seeing that performance, I literally thought 'My God, what a brilliant idea. Wouldn't it be amazing if Bea Arthur, or any celebrity, performed dramatic readings of celebrity memoirs?' Luckily, Emmy award nominee Eugene Pack capitalized on this idea with co-creator Dayle Reyfel and together they brought Celebrity Autobiography to life.
share