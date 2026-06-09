ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Original Cast Spooktacular Tour is Coming to Patchogue Theatre

🎭 NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts announces The Rocky Horror Picture Show Original Cast Spooktacular Tour featuring the original 'Magenta' - Patricia Quinn on Thursday, October 29, 2026 at 7:30PM.

Join the original 'Magenta' - Patricia Quinn - for a screening of the movie in a new 4k restoration with a live shadow cast, audience participation, a costume contest, and more! Get exclusive tickets to the V.I.P. Meet & Greet to meet Patricia Quinn herself, have a personal photo opportunity, and get an autograph.

Tickets are $52 - $92 including fees and a prop bag. A VIP Meet & Greet package is also available. Purchase can be made in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online at: https://ci.ovationtix.com/34780/performance/11827400

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, June 12 at 10AM.

Patricia Quinn, Lady Stephens (born 28 May 1944) is an actress and singer from Northern Ireland.

Quinn was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland, to James Connolly Quinn, a bookmaker, and his wife Rebecca. She attended the Princess Gardens Grammar School, where she developed an early talent for acting. Following stints at Belfast's Arts Theatre and British Drama League, she left for London aged 17. In 1969, she trained at the Drama Centre London while simultaneously working as a blackjack-dealing Bunny at the Playboy Club in Mayfair. In 1971, she was in repertory for six months with the Citizens Theatre in Glasgow.

Quinn is known primarily for her role as Magenta in The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975). In the film's opening title sequence, the movements of her disembodied lips are synchronised with the lyrics of the title song, "Science Fiction/Double Feature" (the singing voice is that of scriptwriter and actor Richard O'Brien). She played Elizabeth Siddal in the 1975 miniseries” The Love School.” In I, Claudius (1976), she took the role of the Emperor Claudius's sister Livilla. She also played Isla in “The Professionals” episode "Look After Annie" in 1978. Her other film and TV roles include the semi- sequel to The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Shock Treatment. She played "Woman" in Hawk the Slayer (1980). She appeared in the “Hammer House of Horror” episode "Witching Time" as Lucinda Jessop (1981), Monty Python's The Meaning of Life (1983), and the 1987 Doctor Who serial “Dragonfire.” Her latest film credit is Rob Zombie's The Lords of Salem (2012).

In 2000, Quinn recorded the song "Guts To Dream" with London-based band The Grand. The song was due to form part of an EP titled “Open Displays of Affection,” but the group had disbanded before it was released. Quinn gave a copy of the unreleased CD to the winner of a Magenta costume contest at The Rocky Horror Picture Show 25th Anniversary Convention in Las Vegas.

In 2002, she returned to “Doctor Who,” playing an alien queen in the audio play Bang-Bang-a-Boom!. In September 2006, she relaunched her career as a DJ and club kitten, hosting the monthly "ClubMyra" night at various venues in Central London. In April 2007, she joined Patrick Wolf at a concert in London, singing "Accident and Emergency."

In October 2008, Quinn made a guest appearance in a production of The Rocky Horror Picture Show in New York City, participating in a question-and-answer session as well as unexpectedly performing "Science Fiction/Double Feature." She attended a Rocky Horror Picture Show convention in Atlantic City, New Jersey in July 2011, answering questions as well as introducing a performance of the show, staged at the House of Blues. In May 2013, she served as the honorary Master of Ceremonies for a Rocky Horror Picture Show performance at the Dallas-based Texas Frightmare Weekend horror convention. That same month, she was the guest of honor at a 40th Anniversary Tribute Concert to the original Rocky Horror Show stage production, hosted at the Victoria Theatre in San Francisco, California by local drag celebrity Peaches Christ. During the tribute conference, Quinn performed "Science Fiction/Double Feature," answered questions on stage with Christ, and signed autographs for the audience.

Quinn has a son, Quinn Hawkins, from her first marriage, to Don Hawkins. Her nephews are Jonny Quinn and Bradley Quinn, Jonny is the drummer of the alternative rock band Snow Patrol, and Bradley the photographer.

In January 1995, Quinn married the actor Sir Robert Stephens, who died in November that year. Quinn thus became the stepmother of Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin, Stephens' two actor sons from his previous marriage to Maggie Smith. Quinn had previously appeared alongside Sir Robert in the BBC TV adaptation of “The Box of Delights” (1984) in the role of Sylvia Daisy Pouncer, and had played his on-screen wife in the serial “Fortunes of War” (1987). The elder Stephens had been knighted prior to his death, giving Quinn the title of Lady Stephens.

Don't Miss a Long Island News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...