Pulitzer Prize Winner Robert Schenkkan Talks About His Writing Process at Bay Street Theater Next Month

The event is on Sunday, April 23, at 5 p.m. at Bay Street Theater. 

Mar. 10, 2023  

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced Page to Stage: The Craft of Adaptation, a New Perspectives Series panel discussion with playwright and director Vincent Murphy and Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning playwright Robert Schenkkan on Sunday, April 23, at 5 p.m. at Bay Street Theater. The conversation immediately follows the culmination of the one-day creative writing workshop, Page To Stage, led by Murphy from 1 to 4 p.m., and will be facilitated by Artistic Director, Scott Schwartz.

The panel centers on a discussion of the art of adaptation; taking different types of literature and adapting it into plays and films. Two heavyweights of the art form discuss their respective approach: Vincent Murphy, the celebrated playwright and director, and the renowned playwright and Sag Harbor resident Robert Schenkkan, winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and Tony Award for Best Play. Bay Street Theater's Artistic Director, Scott Schwartz, who has written several adaptations himself and has shepherded numerous new works from conception to production throughout his career, will join the conversation.

Robert Schenkkan is a Pulitzer Prize-winning, Tony Award-winning, Writer's Guild Award-winning, three-time Emmy-nominated writer of stage, television, and film. He is the author of fourteen original full-length plays, two musicals, and a collection of one-act plays. He co-wrote the feature film, Hacksaw Ridge (six Academy Award nominations) and The Quiet American, and his television credits include: All The Way, The Pacific, The Andromeda Strain, and Spartacus.

Vincent Murphy is an internationally recognized playwright/director/artistic director and the author of Page to Stage: The Craft of Adaptation. He has worked at several major theaters including Sundance and The London Actors Center. His book guides you to successfully adapted from an array of novels, short stories, poems, autobiographies, and essays, by widely diverse writers.

Tickets are a suggested donation of $20 and are available through the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500, open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays on show days, or 24/7 at baystreet.org. To register for the Page To Stage workshop led by Vincent Murphy, which takes place Sunday, April 23, from 1 to 4 p.m. visit baystreet.org or contact Director of Education, Allen O'Reilly at allen@baystreet.org.

Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. All attendance is available via touchless ticketing. Masks are optional upon entry to the theater and when seated. For full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit us online at baystreet.org.




