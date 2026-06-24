Cast and Creative Team Set For THE WEDDING SINGER at John W. Engeman Theater
By: Stephi Wild
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Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations
The Gateway Performing Arts Center of Suffolk County (6/19-7/19)
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CAMELOT
The John W. Engeman Theater (5/14-6/28)
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Solstice
Debut Theater Company (6/19-6/28)
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Dear Evan Hansen
Bay Street Theater (8/04-8/29)
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Cagney - The Musical
Bay Street Theater (6/30-7/26)
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Staller Center’s Outreach Orchestra Presents: Holiday Pops
Staller Center for the Arts (12/06-12/06)
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SWAN LAKE by The United European Ballet Company
West Herr Auditorium Theatre / RBTL (10/21-10/21)
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I Hate Hamlet by Paul Rudnick
South Shore Theatre (8/16-8/16)
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Hamptons Summer Songbook By the Sea
LTV Studios (6/28-8/29)
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Urinetown the musical
South Shore Theatre Experience (7/25-7/25)