Cast and Creative Team Set For THE WEDDING SINGER at John W. Engeman Theater

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Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond.

Video: First Look at CAMELOT at John W. Engeman Theater

Video: Robert Creighton Gives an Inside Look Into CAGNEY THE MUSICAL at Bay Street Theater

HAMPTONS SUMMER SONGBOOK BY THE SEA to Return With Norm Lewis, Ann Hampton Callaway & More

SESAME STREET LIVE: ELMO'S GOT THE MOVES to Play Patchogue Theatre