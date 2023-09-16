Photos: First Look at CM Performing Arts Presents: INTO THE WOODS

The CM Performing Arts Center's Main Stage production of INTO THE WOODS is sure to enchant its audiences from September 16-30. Inspired by The Brothers Grimm fairy tales, INTO THE WOODS is an enchanting, brilliant musical that ventures beyond “happily ever after!” What begins as a lively fantasy ends in lessons of responsibility, consequences for our actions, and what we teach our children.

Check out the production photos below!

Little Red has strayed far from the path, Jack’s found a second beanstalk, Prince Charming’s eyes are wandering, and there’s a Witch living next door. Stephen Sondheim’s most popular musical takes our favorite storybook characters and turns the world of fairy tales topsy-turvy, reminding us that granted wishes often bring complications. INTO THE WOODS is timeless yet relevant.

The cast will feature Isaiah Baston as JACK, Bryan Bowie as STEWARD, Elizabeth DeGennaro as CINDERELLA’S MOTHER/GRANNY/GIANT, David DiMarzo as RAPUNZEL’S PRINCE, Samantha Free as THE WITCH, Lainee Jentz as LUCINDA, Keith Jones as MILKY WHITE, Sarah Klaum as CINDERELLA’S STEPMOTHER, Michael Krulder as CINDERELLA’S PRINCE/WOLF, Rosemary Kurtz as JACK’S MOTHER, Rebecca Martowski as FLORINDA, Samantha Mena as RAPUNZEL, Andrew Murano as THE BAKER, Hallie Roteman as CINDERELLA, Anna Shiavoni as LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD, Gary Tifeld as NARRATOR/MYSTERIOUS MAN and Emily Walter as THE BAKER’S WIFE.

Photo Credit: Clicks By Courtney