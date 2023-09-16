Photos: First Look at CM Performing Arts Presents: INTO THE WOODS

The CM Performing Arts Center's Main Stage production of INTO THE WOODS will run September 16-30.

By: Sep. 16, 2023

POPULAR

New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 1 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Long Island's Argyle Children's Theatre to Present YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN This Fa Photo 2 Long Island's Argyle Children's Theatre to Present YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN This Fall
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Announced For BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL At The John W. Engeman Theater Photo 4 Cast Announced For BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL At The John W. Engeman Theater

The CM Performing Arts Center's Main Stage production of INTO THE WOODS is sure to enchant its audiences from September 16-30. Inspired by The Brothers Grimm fairy tales, INTO THE WOODS is an enchanting, brilliant musical that ventures beyond “happily ever after!” What begins as a lively fantasy ends in lessons of responsibility, consequences for our actions, and what we teach our children.

Check out the production photos below!

Little Red has strayed far from the path, Jack’s found a second beanstalk, Prince Charming’s eyes are wandering, and there’s a Witch living next door. Stephen Sondheim’s most popular musical takes our favorite storybook characters and turns the world of fairy tales topsy-turvy, reminding us that granted wishes often bring complications. INTO THE WOODS is timeless yet relevant.

The cast will feature Isaiah Baston as JACK, Bryan Bowie as STEWARD, Elizabeth DeGennaro as CINDERELLA’S MOTHER/GRANNY/GIANT, David DiMarzo as RAPUNZEL’S PRINCE, Samantha Free as THE WITCH, Lainee Jentz as LUCINDA, Keith Jones as MILKY WHITE, Sarah Klaum as CINDERELLA’S STEPMOTHER, Michael Krulder as CINDERELLA’S PRINCE/WOLF, Rosemary Kurtz as JACK’S MOTHER, Rebecca Martowski as FLORINDA, Samantha Mena as RAPUNZEL, Andrew Murano as THE BAKER, Hallie Roteman as CINDERELLA, Anna Shiavoni as LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD, Gary Tifeld as NARRATOR/MYSTERIOUS MAN and Emily Walter as THE BAKER’S WIFE.

Photo Credit: Clicks By Courtney

Photos: First Look at CM Performing Arts Presents: INTO THE WOODS

Photos: First Look at CM Performing Arts Presents: INTO THE WOODS
Gary Tifeld

Photos: First Look at CM Performing Arts Presents: INTO THE WOODS
Hallie Roteman

Photos: First Look at CM Performing Arts Presents: INTO THE WOODS
Emily Walter, Andrew Murano, Anna Francesca Schiavoni

Photos: First Look at CM Performing Arts Presents: INTO THE WOODS
Hallie Roteman, Rebecca Martowski, Lainee Jentz

Photos: First Look at CM Performing Arts Presents: INTO THE WOODS
Hallie Roteman

Photos: First Look at CM Performing Arts Presents: INTO THE WOODS
Isaiah Baston and Keith Jones

Photos: First Look at CM Performing Arts Presents: INTO THE WOODS
Keith Jones

Photos: First Look at CM Performing Arts Presents: INTO THE WOODS
Andrew Murano

Photos: First Look at CM Performing Arts Presents: INTO THE WOODS
Emily Walter

Photos: First Look at CM Performing Arts Presents: INTO THE WOODS
Samantha Free

Photos: First Look at CM Performing Arts Presents: INTO THE WOODS
Anna Francesca Schiavoni

Photos: First Look at CM Performing Arts Presents: INTO THE WOODS
Anna Francesca Schiavoni

Photos: First Look at CM Performing Arts Presents: INTO THE WOODS
Anna Francesca Schiavoni, Michael Krulder

Photos: First Look at CM Performing Arts Presents: INTO THE WOODS
Andrew Murano

Photos: First Look at CM Performing Arts Presents: INTO THE WOODS
Anna Francesca Schiavoni, Michael Krulder

Photos: First Look at CM Performing Arts Presents: INTO THE WOODS
Michael Krulder, Andrew Murano

Photos: First Look at CM Performing Arts Presents: INTO THE WOODS
David DiMarzo

Photos: First Look at CM Performing Arts Presents: INTO THE WOODS
Michael Krulder, David DiMarzo

Photos: First Look at CM Performing Arts Presents: INTO THE WOODS
Isaiah Baston

Photos: First Look at CM Performing Arts Presents: INTO THE WOODS
Isaiah Baston

Photos: First Look at CM Performing Arts Presents: INTO THE WOODS
Isaiah Baston and Company

Photos: First Look at CM Performing Arts Presents: INTO THE WOODS
Isaiah Baston

Photos: First Look at CM Performing Arts Presents: INTO THE WOODS
Anna Francesca Schiavoni, Isaiah Baston

Photos: First Look at CM Performing Arts Presents: INTO THE WOODS
Emily Walter, Baker

Photos: First Look at CM Performing Arts Presents: INTO THE WOODS
Hallie Roteman

Photos: First Look at CM Performing Arts Presents: INTO THE WOODS
Andrew Murano, Gary Tifeld

Photos: First Look at CM Performing Arts Presents: INTO THE WOODS
Samantha Mena, Samantha Free




RELATED STORIES - Long Island

1
Photos: First Look At BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL At The John W. Engeman Theater Photo
Photos: First Look At BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL At The John W. Engeman Theater

The John W. Engeman Theater announces the cast and creative team of BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL. Performances run through Sunday, October 29, 2023. See photos from the production. 

2
Gateways Haunted Playhouse Opens This Month Photo
Gateway's Haunted Playhouse Opens This Month

Gateway's Haunted Playhouse will open on September 29 and run through November 4, 2023. Learn more about the event and how to purchase tickets here!

3
BWW Q&A: Alyse Arpino & Patrick Campbell of INTO THE WOODS at CM Performing Arts C Photo
BWW Q&A: Alyse Arpino & Patrick Campbell of INTO THE WOODS at CM Performing Arts Center

The CM Performing Arts Center's Main Stage production of INTO THE WOODS is sure to enchant its audiences from September 16-30. Inspired by the Brothers Grimm fairy tales, INTO THE WOODS is an enchanting, brilliant musical that ventures beyond “happily ever after!” What begins as a lively fantasy ends in lessons of responsibility, consequences for our actions, and what we teach our children.

4
Bay Street Theater To Host Screening Of FOUR WINTERS, October 8 Photo
Bay Street Theater To Host Screening Of FOUR WINTERS, October 8

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the film screening of FOUR WINTERS directed, written, and produced by Julia Mintz, on Sunday, October 8th at 7 pm. The screening will be followed by a 'talk back' and Q&A with Julia Mintz.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Liz Callaway Sing 'The Spark of Creation' from CHILDREN OF EDEN in Her Kitchen Video
Watch Liz Callaway Sing 'The Spark of Creation' from CHILDREN OF EDEN in Her Kitchen
What's GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL All About? The Creative Team Explains! Video
What's GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL All About? The Creative Team Explains!
Dana Steingold Shares Why Audiences Need to Pay a Visit to THE COTTAGE Video
Dana Steingold Shares Why Audiences Need to Pay a Visit to THE COTTAGE
View all Videos

Long Island SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Planet of the Tapes Radio Show LIVE from Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame
Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame (9/17-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Play On!
Theatre Box (11/10-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fiddler on the Roof
The Gateway Playhouse (1/26-2/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Paradidle Records Showcase to Perform at Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame
Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame (10/01-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Songwriters of Long Island Showcase at Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame
Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame (9/17-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Agatha Christie's A Murder is Announced
Hardscrabble Theater (10/21-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Into The Woods
The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre (9/16-9/30)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WTF Is This?!
Rubber Chicken Theater Productions (11/04-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Medicine Fish to Perform at Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame
Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame (9/24-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Love...Reconsidered
Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center (9/30-9/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You