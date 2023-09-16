Photos: First Look at CM Performing Arts Presents: INTO THE WOODS

The CM Performing Arts Center's Main Stage production of INTO THE WOODS will run September 16-30.
POPULAR
The CM Performing Arts Center's Main Stage production of INTO THE WOODS is sure to enchant its audiences from September 16-30. Inspired by The Brothers Grimm fairy tales, INTO THE WOODS is an enchanting, brilliant musical that ventures beyond “happily ever after!” What begins as a lively fantasy ends in lessons of responsibility, consequences for our actions, and what we teach our children.
Check out the production photos below!
Little Red has strayed far from the path, Jack’s found a second beanstalk, Prince Charming’s eyes are wandering, and there’s a Witch living next door. Stephen Sondheim’s most popular musical takes our favorite storybook characters and turns the world of fairy tales topsy-turvy, reminding us that granted wishes often bring complications. INTO THE WOODS is timeless yet relevant.
The cast will feature Isaiah Baston as JACK, Bryan Bowie as STEWARD, Elizabeth DeGennaro as CINDERELLA’S MOTHER/GRANNY/GIANT, David DiMarzo as RAPUNZEL’S PRINCE, Samantha Free as THE WITCH, Lainee Jentz as LUCINDA, Keith Jones as MILKY WHITE, Sarah Klaum as CINDERELLA’S STEPMOTHER, Michael Krulder as CINDERELLA’S PRINCE/WOLF, Rosemary Kurtz as JACK’S MOTHER, Rebecca Martowski as FLORINDA, Samantha Mena as RAPUNZEL, Andrew Murano as THE BAKER, Hallie Roteman as CINDERELLA, Anna Shiavoni as LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD, Gary Tifeld as NARRATOR/MYSTERIOUS MAN and Emily Walter as THE BAKER’S WIFE.
Photo Credit: Clicks By Courtney
Gary Tifeld
Hallie Roteman
Emily Walter, Andrew Murano, Anna Francesca Schiavoni
Hallie Roteman, Rebecca Martowski, Lainee Jentz
Hallie Roteman
Isaiah Baston and Keith Jones
Emily Walter
Anna Francesca Schiavoni
Anna Francesca Schiavoni
Anna Francesca Schiavoni, Michael Krulder
Anna Francesca Schiavoni, Michael Krulder
Michael Krulder, Andrew Murano
Michael Krulder, David DiMarzo
Isaiah Baston
Isaiah Baston
Isaiah Baston and Company
Isaiah Baston
Anna Francesca Schiavoni, Isaiah Baston
Emily Walter, Baker
Hallie Roteman
Andrew Murano, Gary Tifeld
Samantha Mena, Samantha Free
Videos
|Planet of the Tapes Radio Show LIVE from Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame
Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame (9/17-9/17)
|Play On!
Theatre Box (11/10-11/19)
|Fiddler on the Roof
The Gateway Playhouse (1/26-2/25)
|Paradidle Records Showcase to Perform at Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame
Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame (10/01-10/01)
|Songwriters of Long Island Showcase at Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame
Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame (9/17-9/17)
|Agatha Christie's A Murder is Announced
Hardscrabble Theater (10/21-11/05)
|Into The Woods
The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre (9/16-9/30)CAST
|WTF Is This?!
Rubber Chicken Theater Productions (11/04-11/05)
|Medicine Fish to Perform at Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame
Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame (9/24-9/24)
|Love...Reconsidered
Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center (9/30-9/30)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You