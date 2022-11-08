Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at ALL THINGS EQUAL at Bay Street Theater

Performances run through November 27.

Nov. 08, 2022  

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts opened All Things Equal: The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg by Tony Award-winning playwright Rupert Holmes, on Saturday, November 5. Now playing through November 27, the production saw a triumphant opening and received a standing ovation on Saturday night.

Check out all new production photos below!


Opening night guests included Tony Award-winning playwright Rupert Holmes; All Things Equal director Laley Lippard; All Things Equal producer Scott Stander and Associate Producer Rita McKenzie; Bay Street Board of Trustee Members Joy Behar, Eric Segal (Joyce Segal), Mala Sander (Jeff Sander), David Fink (Simon Kinsella); Patron and Lead Sponsor from the Century Arts Foundation Nicholas Wentworth; Patrons Doug Petri and Bruce Sloane; Mayor of North Haven, Chris Fiore; and Producers Susan Edelstein and Jayne Baron Sherman.

All Things Equal: The Life & Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a one-act, 90-minute play written by Tony Award-winning playwright, Rupert Holmes. The play brings audiences into an intimate evening with the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, through a fascinating and funny glimpse into her life and its many trials, as they are played out onstage.

Photo Credit: Courtesy Bay Street Theater

