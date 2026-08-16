THE GUYS to Be Presented as Free Event by North Fork Art Center

The North Fork Art Center and Northeast Stage is presenting The Guys, Anne Nelson's powerful 90 minute play, as a FREE community event, followed by a Q&A with Anne and the cast.

A true story written in the weeks following September 11, The Guys tells the story of a Fire Captain struggling to write eulogies for the men he lost, and the writer who helps him find the words.

it is a story of unimaginable loss, quite courage, compassion, and hope-one that continues to resonate a quarter of a century later

At the heart of this extraordinary production is Kevin Shea, the last firefighter pulled from the South Tower before it collapsed. Tragically everyone in his battalion perished.

Kevins extraordinary personal connection combined with Anne's presence makes this a particularly meaningful story for the anniversary.

This production is directed by Chris Lapore, Assistant Director, Nick Auletti, Actress Eileen Trill and Produced by Judith and Stephen Ness

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