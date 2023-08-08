Patchogue Theatre Announces Guitar Legend Al Di Meola, October 27

Beatles fans, guitar-heads, and music lovers alike can expect the unexpected upon venturing into the live show put forth by Al Di Meola.

By: Aug. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 1 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
JERSEY BOYS to Have Long Island Premiere at The Gateway Playhouse Photo 2 JERSEY BOYS to Have Long Island Premiere at The Gateway Playhouse
URINETOWN THE MUSICAL Comes to The John W. Engeman Theater Next Week Photo 3 URINETOWN THE MUSICAL Comes to The John W. Engeman Theater Next Week
Feature: INTO THE WOODS at Mezzo Theatrical Productions Photo 4 Feature: INTO THE WOODS at Mezzo Theatrical Productions

Patchogue Theatre Announces Guitar Legend Al Di Meola, October 27

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts announces Al Di Meola on Friday, October 27 at 8pm. Tickets, on sale Friday, August 11, are $49-$79 including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2257530®id=181&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fci.ovationtix.com%2F34780%2Fproduction%2F1175598%3FperformanceId%3D11342539?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

World-renowned guitar hero Al Di Meola is a living legend celebrated for pioneering a unique style of impeccable guitar technique combined with a sophisticated global musical language that's captured the hearts of audiences across the world. A Grammy Award-winner, he's garnered three gold albums while selling more than six million albums in worldwide sales. His collaborations with artists such as Paul Simon, Phil Collins, Stevie Wonder, Jimmy Page, Santana, Steve Winwood, Herbie Hancock, Frank Zappa, Luciano Pavarotti, and others have elevated Al Di Meola to become a household name. Traversing divinely across multiple genres including flamenco, Latin, fusion, jazz, rock, and world music, Al Di Meola is a vivacious tour de force always redefining the boundaries of what's possible on a six-stringed instrument.

Al Di Meola welcomes a new decade with an homage to the Beatles, entitled Across The Universe. Al Di Meola's exquisite mastery of the fretboard is equal only to his appreciation of the Beatles' legacy that has inspired generations of both musicians and music fans with their famed recording catalog. A retrospective of Al Di Meola's nearly 50-year acclaimed career expressed through his virtuosic arrangements of 14 Beatles songs, Across The Universe journeys alongside one of America's foremost guitarists as he revisits classic hits and more obscure tunes written by the ingenious Fab Four who have helped define the man he is today.

Adding to his lauded recording collection of more than 30 solo albums and numerous acclaimed collaborations, Across The Universe showcases Al Di Meola's fascination with complex rhythmic syncopation combined with provocative lyrical melodies and intricate harmonies. Beatles fans, guitar-heads, and music lovers alike can expect the unexpected upon venturing into the live show put forth by Al Di Meola.
 




RELATED STORIES - Long Island

1
Video: Go Inside Rehearsal for JERSEY BOYS at The Gateway Playhouse Photo
Video: Go Inside Rehearsal for JERSEY BOYS at The Gateway Playhouse

Check out rehearsal footage from The Gateway Playhouse's production of Jersey Boys!

2
John W. Engeman Theater Announces Cast and Creative Team for URINETOWN THE MUSICAL Photo
John W. Engeman Theater Announces Cast and Creative Team for URINETOWN THE MUSICAL

The John W. Engeman Theater has announce dthe cast and creative team of URINETOWN THE MUSICAL. Performances will take place on Monday, August 7, 2023 and Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

3
EPMDs Erick Sermon To Induct The Fat Boys Into The Long Island Music & Entertainment H Photo
EPMD's Erick Sermon To Induct The Fat Boys Into The Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall Of Fame This Sunday

One-half of the legendary hip-hop duo EPMD, LIMEHOF Inductee, Erick Sermon, was also among the genre's most prominent producers, deservedly earning the alias 'Funklord' with his trademark raw, bass-heavy grooves.

4
BUYER AND CELLAR Starring Jack Bartholet Opens Tonight on Fire Island Photo
BUYER AND CELLAR Starring Jack Bartholet Opens Tonight on Fire Island

Catch the highly anticipated premiere of BUYER AND CELLAR on Fire Island, featuring an incredible cast led by Jack Bartholet and expertly directed by Travis Greisler. Don't miss this limited run production opening tonight. Get all the details and book your tickets now.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Go Inside Rehearsal for JERSEY BOYS at The Gateway Playhouse Video Video: Go Inside Rehearsal for JERSEY BOYS at The Gateway Playhouse
Watch 'Take Me or Leave Me' From RENT at The Muny Video
Watch 'Take Me or Leave Me' From RENT at The Muny
Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub Video
Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub
Meet the Cast of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage Video
Meet the Cast of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage
View all Videos

Long Island SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jersey Boys
The Gateway Playhouse (8/04-9/10)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Holiday Spectacular on Ice Starring Nancy Kerrigan!
The Gateway Playhouse (12/01-1/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Seussical The Musical TYA
The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre (8/06-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sonny's Days Again
South Shore Theatre (8/04-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Opera & Broadway of the Hamptons 2023: A Southampton Salute to Summer Starring Cristina Fontanelli & Her Fabulous Friends
The Basilica Parish of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary (9/03-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Into The Woods
The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre (9/16-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Silence! the musical
South Shore Theatre (8/18-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fiddler on the Roof
The Gateway Playhouse (1/26-2/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Long Island Improv Comedy
Argyle Theatre (8/16-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Bronx Tale
The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre (8/12-8/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You