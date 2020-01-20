Oscar-Nominated Director, Josh Fox, Continues To Fight On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

Josh Fox, the Emmy-winning director of GASLAND, joins Tom Needham on Thursday's SOUNDS OF FILM to discuss the abrupt ending of his THE TRUTH HAS CHANGED run at The Public Theater. The radio show is also going to feature a retrospective of John William's film music in recognition of his 52nd Oscar nomination for STAR WARS EPISODE IX: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER.

Josh Fox is the writer, director and star of THE TRUTH HAS CHANGED, a political monologue that emphasizes the current crisis of truth and misinformation. The show calls for non-violent revolution and draws connections between big oil, data companies and white supremacy. Josh Fox recently made headlines when it was reported that The Public Theater cancelled the remaining run of THE TRUTH HAS CHANGED with accusations flying in all directions.

Josh Fox is a film director, playwright and activist who is most well-known for his Emmy-winning documentary GASLAND. He is also recognized for his films GASLAND PART 2, and HOW TO LET GO OF THE WORLD AND LOVE ALL THE THINGS CLIMATE CAN'T CHANGE. Fox is the founder of the theater and film company International WOW Company. His latest work is THE TRUTH HAS CHANGED, a book, solo theater performance, and a film about misinformation and propaganda.

John Williams is one of the most successful film music composers in movie history. THE SOUNDS OF FILM is featuring a career retrospective of his work that will include selections from his scores for STAR WARS, SCHINDLER'S LIST, E.T., INDIANA JONES, JFK, JAWS and more.

THE SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest running film, music and ideas themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming worldwide live on the internet. Past people interviewed for the show include Astra Taylor, Michael Moore, Chris Hedges, Chuck D, Peter Fonda, Abby Martin, Alec Baldwin and Laurie Anderson.





Related Articles Shows View More Long Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You