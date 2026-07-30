Long Island Music And Entertainment Hall Of Fame To Host BLOTTO FEST This November
The event is free for members and included with general admission ticket or $10 at-the-door concert ticket.
Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame will host Blotto Fest at its Stony Brook Village location Fest on Sunday, November 8th at 3pm. The event is free for members and included with general admission ticket or $10 at-the-door concert ticket. LIMEHOF is giving local bands a chance to participate in this unique tribute to the iconic New York group.
Blotto Fest will celebrate the popular rock band Blotto, formed in 1978 in Albany, NY, which was known for blending music with sharp humor, goofy charm, and a playful stage persona. The band became a cult favorite in the early 1980s, with songs like 'I Wanna Be a Lifeguard' and MTV-era visibility helping spread their offbeat comedy-rock appeal.
Mount Siani, NY Musician and Blotto band member Bill Polchinski, AKA Broadway Blotto (the only band member from Long Island), will host the event where performers will share the stage playing memorable songs and deep cuts from Blotto. It aims to launch a fun annual tradition celebrating the band's humor and musical legacy. The surviving members of the band visited LIMEHOF in 2025 as part of LIMEHOF's Music Documentary Film Festival which showed the film Hello My Name is Blotto: The Movie! (which won the LIMEHOF Music Documentary Film Festival's Spirit of Independent Filmmaking Award).
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