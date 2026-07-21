DISNEY ON ICE SPOTLIGHT MAGIC! to Open at Belmont Park's UBS Arena

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Disney On Ice will present Spotlight Magic!, inviting fans to step into the spotlight and join a red-carpet celebration packed with never-before-seen performances, chart-topping music, and more than 30 beloved Disney characters – coming to UBS Arena from November 11-15, 2026.

Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets starting today to get the best seats available before tickets go on sale to the public next Tuesday, July 28th. Fans can still sign up to become a Disney On Ice Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.

Hosted by Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, and Goofy, Spotlight Magic! celebrates the magic each of us brings to the party. As the spotlight travels through vibrant Disney worlds, heroes, sidekicks, and even villains, take center stage for moments of music, storytelling, and world-class skating.

Audiences will have the chance to see fan‑favorite characters make their Disney On Ice debuts. From Zootopia 2, pop sensation Gazelle and sly newcomer Gary De'Snake, join Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde for an all‑new adventure. From Lilo & Stitch, Angel makes her highly anticipated North American debut, soaring high above the arena on a sparkling chandelier before reuniting with Stitch in a heartwarming on‑ice moment.

Fans will also experience beloved stories from Beauty and the Beast, Tangled, Toy Story, Moana, and Monsters, Inc., alongside a thrilling, never-before-seen showcase featuring Disney's iconic villains, including the Evil Queen, Gaston, Maleficent, and Ursula. The celebration is powered by an electrifying soundtrack that blends Disney Channel hits like “Pumpin' Up the Party” (“Hannah Montana”), “A Night to Remember” (High School Musical 3: Senior Year), and “Good to Be Bad” (Descendants 3), with timeless classics such as “You've Got a Friend in Me” (Toy Story), “Be Our Guest” (Beauty and the Beast), “I've Got a Dream” (Tangled), and “I Am Moana” (Moana).

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