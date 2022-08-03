Long Island Improv Comedy is Coming to The Argyle Theatre This Month

Interactive Musical Improv Comedy returns to the Argyle Theatre (34 W Main St, Babylon, NY 11702) on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Long Island Improv, a division of New York Improv Theater, will present two performances by EIGHT IS NEVER ENOUGH (aka LMAO OFF BROADWAY), at 7pm and 9:15pm. Get Tickets ($10-40, no additional purchase required) and more information HERE. Recommended for ages 16 and up.

No two shows are ever the same as the cast creates original skits and songs improvised based on audience suggestions and participation. The Grand Finale of each set is a mock Broadway musical created based on a single word.

Hosted by Walt Frasier (HBO, Letterman, MTV, Billions, Royal Pains), the 8/16 cast will feature Long Island Natives, Evan Schultz, Samantha Lara Levine and Steven Prestia, as well as CW Post alumnus, Elise Ramaekers. Additional guests appearance TBA.

This performance will launch a new comedy/cabaret series at the Argyle, hosted in the intimate Ring Light lounge for just 40-50 guests per seating. Everyone has a great seat and very easy access to the bar, which will feature drink specials all night, including TWO happy hours, 6-7,10-11.

Before and after the show, the Village of Babylon offers a wide variety of bars, restaurants and cafes for pre show dinner and late nite snacks. Make a day of it and enjoy the south shore's pristine beaches, where most never even see a shark.

Follow Long Island Improv @LIimprov on Instagram or check out the LIimprov.com for additional shows, classes and private events.