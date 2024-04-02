Larry Owens & More to Perform at Larson Legacy Concert Series at Adelphi University

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Celebrating the next generation of musical theater creators at the alma mater of Jonathan Larson (creator of the musical RENT), Adelphi University has announced Daniel Henri Emond, Veronica Mansour and Larry Owens as the latest participants in the Larson Legacy Concert Series, beginning April 27.

Since 2015, the Larson Legacy Concert Series at the Adelphi's Performing Arts Center (PAC) has showcased talented artists to help nurture and support the next generation of musical theater creators to carry on the legacy of Jonathan Larson, who graduated from Adelph in 1982. For several years after he graduated, Adelphi was able to bring Jonathan back to work on projects with students. Upon his passing, members of the Adelphi community were instrumental (along with Jonathan's family and friends) in setting up the Jonathan Larson Foundation to support musical theater creators.

The concerts range from cabaret-style concert presentations of songs from various musicals in development to full-length showcases of a single work-in-progress. Past participants in the series have included Pulitzer Prize winner Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop, White Girl In Danger, Teeth), Tony nominee Max Vernon (K-Pop, The View Upstairs), Zoe Sarnak (MCC Theatre's upcoming The Lonely Few), and over a dozen more talented creators.

"Jonathan Larson's deep history with Adelphi has made a lasting impact on our community forever," said Executive Director of the Adelphi PAC, Blyth Daylong. "We are pleased to continue to honor him through the Larson Legacy Concert Series, a chance for the next generation of artists to shine at his alma mater. I'm looking forward to welcoming Daniel, Veronica and Larry to the place that helped nurture Jonathan's talent and share their work with a new audience."

is a singer, musician, composer and recording artist. His rock opera Kill The Whale began as a concept album in 2015 and will be released as a double LP by Gotta Groove Records in April along with a series of concerts at Joe's Pub. Elmond is the recipient of a 2023 Queens Arts Fund Grant, a 2023 New York Foundation for the Arts grant and a 2023 Jonathan Larson Grant.

is a composer, lyricist and artist. DreamWorks Theatricals recently commissioned her to write the music and lyrics for How To Train Your Dragon The Musical Jr. as part of their Emerging Writers Program. Other musicals in development include Lighthouse and The Dark Lady. In addition to her work as a writer, Mansour is also an accomplished cellist and vocalist. She is a 2024 Richard Rogers Award winner and a recipient of a 2023 Jonathan Larson Grant.

is an award-winning artist across theater, television, film, music and comedy. He is the author of The American Football Musical, a satire of The Blind Side-esque sports/white savior films; The Talk Show, about an evil female talk show host (also his directorial debut at the Tribeca Film Festival under the title The Gag starring Sherie Rene Scott); Five Sisters, a play about gendered succession written in verse and AAVE. Owens has more than 20 television and film credits since his breakout role as Usher in the Pulitzer-Prize-winning Off-Broadway production of A Strange Loop including Abbott Elementary, A24's Problemista, Search Party and more. In addition to being a Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel and Obie Award winner, Owens is also a recipient of a 2023 Jonathan Larson Grant.

The Larson Legacy Concerts will take place as follows:

Larry Owens - Saturday, April 27, 2024

Daniel Henri Emond - Saturday, September 14, 2024

Veronica Mansour - Saturday, January 25, 2025

All performances will occur in the Olmsted Theatre (where Jonathan Larson performed while he was a student at Adelphi) of the Adelphi PAC. These concerts will also be live-streamed for those unable to attend in person.

Tickets for Larry Owens are currently on sale (tickets for Daniel Henri Edmond and Veronica Mansour will go on sale at a later date) for $25, with discounts available to seniors, students, Adelphi alumni and Adelphi employees. Livestream tickets are $15. For more information call the Lucia and Steven N. Fischer Box Office at 516-877-4000 or email boxoffice@adelphi.edu. Regular box office hours are Wednesday through Friday from Noon until 5 p.m. and the box office is also open two hours before ticketed events. Ticket sales and additional information are also available online at adelphi.edu/pac.

The Adelphi PAC is one of Long Island's premier cultural arts venues for entertainment of all kinds. See more about other upcoming Adelphi PAC offerings at adelphi.edu/pac.