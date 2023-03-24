Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LIC Arts Open Festival Returns In May

The festival runs May 17th â€“ 21st 2023.

Mar. 24, 2023 Â 

After a 2-year hiatus caused by the pandemic and its attendant shutdown the festival will return with the 10th Annual Festival which includes Open Studios [May 20- 21] and 5 days of events and exhibitions from May 17th - 21st 2023.

A central part of the festival has always been a large Open Studios event and this year will be no exception. Many of the artists only returned to their studios full time in 2022 and in the meantime the changing landscape of Long Island City where the bulk of the events and studios are continues to evolve.

The festival is accepting applications for Open Studios for the postcodes 11101 and parts of 11377; interested artists who wish to join in with the event should use this form to apply using this form: https://form.jotform.com/230664947480969 or you can scan this QR code which will take you to the form.

There will also be some exhibitions in various galleries and pop-up spaces, but Exhibitions at The Factory Gallery curated by LICA and multiple shows at Plaxall Gallery in the Culture Lab space will be open at that time. Other smaller galleries and spaces will be added closer to the event.

More information will be released about the Opening and Closing parties will be released soon.

Since it is the tenth year of the festival, they will do their regular 10 x 10 Exhibition. Artists who wish to participate are provided with a 10" x 10" plywood board to make an original work of art that will be auctioned at the Closing event. More details to follow.



