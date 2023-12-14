Kenny Vance To Screen Movie HART & SOUL At LIMEHOF In January

On Saturday, January 20th at 7pm LIMEHOF will host an exclusive movie screening of Heart and Soul with music legend Kenny Vance.

Kenny Vance is an American singer, songwriter, and music producer who was an original founding member of Jay and the Americans. His career spans from the 1950s to today, including music supervision of films, solo album projects, and TV and live performances with his group, Kenny Vance & The Planotones.

Vance grew up hanging around the famous Brill Building, New York's creative and business center for songwriting and recording, and started his first vocal group, the Harbor Lites, with two friends at 15. He then co-founded another group and auditioned for Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller, who signed them to United Artists Records, naming the group Jay and the Americans.

Jay and the Americans released fifteen albums, with many singles hitting the Top 10. Their first hit, “She Cried,” was released in 1962. The group was the opening act for not only The Beatles' first US performance, but also for The Rolling Stones' first US performance, at Carnegie Hall. They also appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.

In the 1970s and 80s, Vance's career expanded to include session work, producing, and writing music for movies. He was the music supervisor for movies including Animal House, Eddie and the Cruisers, and American Hot Wax. The Animal House soundtrack sold over 1 million copies and the Eddie and the Cruisers Soundtrack Album sold triple Platinum. Vance contributed music for many other films and became the musical director of Saturday Night Live for the 1980-1981 season.

In 1992, Vance re-formed the group Kenny Vance and The Planotones from American Hot Wax. In 1999, Vance created the soundtrack for the film Looking For an Echo, whose title song has since become known as “the anthem of Doo-Wop.” Kenny Vance & The Planotones continue to perform to audiences nationwide, including headlining the 2018 PBS special, Doo-Wop Generations.

* In 2002, Jay & the Americans were inducted into the Vocal Hall of Fame, and in 2007, Kenny Vance was inducted into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame.