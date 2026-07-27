JOHN TERLAZZO & VOICES IN THE HALL to Perform at Rochester Fringe

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Terlazzo & Voices will perform at the 2026 ESL Rochester Fringe Festival (Tuesday, Sept. 15 – Saturday, Sept. 26) on the final night, at 6 PM in the JCC Ballroom. Tickets are now on sale for $10 at rochesterfringe.com, where more information is also available. Tickets are also available at the Jewish Community Center (JCC) box office, 1200 Edgewood Avenue Rochester, NY 14618 (585)461-2000 (X235), or online.

John Terlazzo is a Singer / Songwriter, Poet, Painter & Storyteller with hundreds of songs, a dozen albums and 50 years of performance experience to his name. His work has been referred to as "Marc Chagall gone aural" and "Leonard Cohen meets Rumi" and Music critic Jim Allen (whose work appears in Rolling Stone, All Songs Considered, and more) wrote, "Terlazzo belongs to the same lineage of songpoets as Leonard Cohen and Bob Dylan, but also the 15th century's John Dowland, Virgil of the first century B.C., and Homer from an even earlier time" and "Suffice it to say that Terlazzo slings words with enough power and precision to reach the heart and the head with equal impact."

Terlazzo's first album, Honor Among Thieves (1983) has recently become a kind of international curiosity when a writer in Sweden reviewed the album in a book about "Hidden Gems, folk & psychedelic music from 1965 through 1985". As a result, the album - as well as Terlazzo's more recent works - have been selling throughout Europe, Canada and Asia (& even some in the U.S.!). A CD re-issue of the album has recently come out under the title HONOR AMONG THIEVES – A RETROSPECTIVE, including an additional 30 minutes of Live performance from the late 1970s.

From a recent concert host: “John's lyrics have a depth, weight, and insight to them that only comes from a life well-lived and a willingness to explore the mystery of one's own soul. Ursula Le Guin said, "The artist deals with what cannot be said in words." Through his lyrics, John says - with words - what cannot be said in words”.

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