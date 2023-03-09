JERSEY BOYS, BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL & More Set for The John W. Engeman Theater 15th Season

The John W. Engeman Theater has announced their 15th Blockbuster Celebratory Season! This is one of their most thrilling seasons with smash hits like Jersey Boys, Beauty and the Beast, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, and three other red-hot titles. Season tickets are now on sale. The date when individual show tickets go on sale will be announced shortly.

"I am so excited to announce the Engeman Theater's 15th Season! I really think it will be one of the greatest seasons we've ever had. We've waited a long time to do some of these shows and I hope our audiences will be as excited about them as we are!", said Richard Dolce, one of the Engeman Theater's Producers and Owners.

The 15th season opens with the inspiring true story of Carole King. From the chart-topping hits she wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing success with Tapestry, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical takes you back to where it all began - and takes you on the ride of a lifetime. Featuring unforgettable classics such as "You've Got a Friend", "One Fine Day", and "So Far Away". This Tony® and Grammy® Award-winning show is filled with the songs you remember and a story you'll never forget. September 14 - October 29, 2023

For the holiday season, they invite you to enter the enchanted world of a Broadway classic: Disney's Beauty and the Beast. This timeless story of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self - but time is running out! November 16 - December 31, 2023

Next up, get ready to laugh with the Off-Broadway hit musical that tackles modern love in all its forms: from the perils and pitfalls of the first date to marriage, children, and the twilight years of life. Set in current times and told in a series of vignettes and songs, I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change traces the overall arc of relationships throughout the course of a life. An insightful and hilarious musical, it will have you shouting, "This is my life!" January 18 - March 3, 2024

In the spring, the Boys roll into Northport! They were just four guys from Jersey until they sang their first notes together. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off-stage was a very different story - a story that has made them a world-wide sensation all over again. Winner of the 2006 Tony© Award for "Best Musical", Jersey Boys features the top ten hits "Sherry", "Big Girls Don't Cry", "Walk Like A Man", "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" and "December 1963 (Oh What A Night)". March 14 - April 28, 2024

Next up, they invite you to join us for a very unusual dinner party! Based on the beloved board game and iconic movie, Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six guests assemble for an unconventional dinner party but murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Clue is the comedy whodunit that will leave you in stitches as they try to figure out...WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT! May 16 - June 30, 2024

They wrap up their 15th Season with the fabulous Elle Woods, who appears to have it all - until her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend dumps her to attend Harvard Law School. Determined to get him back, Elle works and charms her way into the prestigious law school. An award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde, The Musical, follows the transformation of Elle as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Exploding with memorable songs and dances, this musical is so much fun - it should be illegal! July 11 - August 25, 2024

Tickets may be purchased by calling 631-261-2900, by going to EngemanTheater.com, or by visiting The Engeman Theater Box Office at 250 Main Street, Northport.

For group rates or to host an event at The John W. Engeman Theater, please contact the Group Sales Department at 631-261-2900 or groups@EngemanTheater.com.

For information on advertising in their Show Program or in their Lobby Bar, please contact the Advertising Sales Department at 631-261-2900.

The theater is also home to The John W. Engeman Theater Studio of the Performing Arts, offering classes and camp programs for children. For more information call 631-261-2900 or visit EngemanTheater.com/thestudio.

Celebrating its 15th Season, The John W. Engeman Theater at Northport is Long Island's premier year-round professional theater company, casting performers from the Broadway talent pool. From curb to curtain, they make it their business to provide professional, quality theater in an elegant one-of-a-kind location with outstanding facilities and extraordinary service. The renovated theater offers stadium-style seating, state-of-the-art lighting and sound, a full orchestra pit, and a classic wood-paneled lounge with full bar.

For a complete show schedule and more information contact the theater directly by calling 631-261-2900, by going to engemantheater.com, or by visiting The Engeman Theater Box Office at 250 Main Street, Northport.