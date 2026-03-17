Hardscrabble Theater to Stage NIGHT WATCH in Farmingdale This April

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Hardscrabble Theater invites audiences to experience edge-of-your-seat suspense with its upcoming production of Night Watch, the gripping mystery thriller by celebrated playwright Lucille Fletcher. Directed by Gene Sullivan, this classic Broadway hit runs April 11 through April 26 at Hardscrabble Theater, located at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 298 Conklin Street in Farmingdale.

Set in a shadowy New York townhouse, Night Watch follows Elaine Wheeler, who begins seeing disturbing and unexplained events in the window of an abandoned house across the street. As her fear grows and those around her question her sanity, tension mounts and secrets slowly unravel. Fletcher's ingeniously crafted thriller builds steadily in suspense before culminating in a shocking, breath-stopping twist ending that has captivated audiences for decades.

The cast features Kelly Ronayne as Elaine Wheeler and Kevin Vincent as John Wheeler, joined by Elizabeth Rowe as Helga, James Brautigam as Vanelli, Patrick Reilly as Curtis Appleby, Flo Federman as Blanche Cooke, Steven Brennan as Lieutenant Walker, Rose Ventura as Dr. Tracey Lake, and Steven Goubran as Sam Hoke.

The production is directed by Gene Sullivan, produced by Joe DiPietro, with Karen Brucia serving as Stage Manager.

Performance Schedule

Saturday, April 11 – 8:00 PM

Sunday, April 12 – 3:00 PM

Friday, April 17 – 8:00 PM

Saturday, April 18 – 8:00 PM

Sunday, April 19 – 3:00 PM

Saturday, April 25 – 8:00 PM

Sunday, April 26 – 3:00 PM