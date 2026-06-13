HAIRSPRAY At CM Performing Arts Announces Initial Casting

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CM Performing Arts Center has announced the initial cast for its upcoming Main Stage production of Hairspray, opening July 11 and running through August 9 in The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre, Sponsored by Advance Sound Company and in part by La Supreme Pizza.

Kicking off CM Performing Arts Center's 57th Season, Hairspray brings audiences back to 1962 Baltimore, where Tracy Turnblad's dream of dancing on television sparks a movement that changes her community forever. Packed with infectious music, larger-than-life characters, and a message of inclusion and acceptance, the Tony Award-winning musical remains one of Broadway's most beloved productions.

Leading the cast will be Shea McMahon as Tracy Turnblad. Joining her are Ryan Nolin as Edna Turnblad, Don Dowdell as Wilbur Turnblad, Scott Wysocki as Link Larkin, Sarah Minto as Penny Pingleton, Andrew J. Culbreath as Seaweed J. Stubbs, Christina D'Orta Muens as Velma Von Tussle, Olivia Schneider as Amber Von Tussle, Peter Rudilosso as Corny Collins, Malika Batchie-Lockhart as Motormouth Maybelle, and Emillee Assad as Lil Inez.

The production will also feature Zoe Mancuso, Charity Nwadike, and Savannah Shaw as The Dynamites.

Rounding out the Ensemble as "The Nicest Kids in Town" are Dori Ahlgrim, Lucy Carnese, Jake Cooney, Kevin Grumbley, Julia Jackson, Stacey Kappel (who also serves as Dance Captain), and Will Logan.

Additional casting announcements will be made in the coming weeks.

While the full production team will be revealed soon, the day-to-day artistic leadership for Hairspray includes Kevin Burns as Director/Choreographer, Samantha Free as Music Director, and Kaitlyn Otto as Stage Manager.

Tickets for Hairspray are on sale now on the CMPAC website. Patrons who purchase tickets by June 21 can save 20% on Standard Tickets by using the promo code BALTIMORE at checkout. Offer valid on Standard Tickets only. Cannot be combined with any other offer or discount. Not applicable to prior purchases. Limit six tickets per purchase.

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