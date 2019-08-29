Fall Education Classes Announced At Bay Street Theater

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce the fall line-up of classes taught by professional teaching artists and theater industry professionals. Enrollment is now open, and available online at baystreet.org, or by contacting Allen O'Reilly, Director of Education & Community Outreach, at allen@baystreet.org or 631-725-0818. Kids Camps and Teen Classes sponsored in part by Suffolk Center for Speech.

See below for a full schedule:

World Story

Ages 7-10

Wednesdays

9/11-10/16, 4:00-5:30pm

Students explore classic fairy tales and world stories and become familiar with the basic theater training techniques of building focus, concentration and creating an ensemble and showcase their work and at a final performance for friends and family on the Bay Street stage!



Bay Street Saturdays

Classes for upper elementary, middle and high school students coming this fall to Bay Street!

Who Needs a Script!

Ages 12-17

Saturdays

9/14-10/19

9:30-11am

Students learn the basics of improvisation and deepen their theater skills while developing their prowess as improvisers through a variety of exercises, games and improv forms. A final presentation occurs on the last day of class on the Bay Street stage for friends and family!

Meet Willy Shakes!

Ages 13-18

Saturdays

9/14-10/19

11:15-12:45pm

In this class middle and high school students are introduced to the plays, characters and world of William Shakespeare. Students will work on scenes and develop characters from the Bard's plays as well as get a healthy dose of Shakespeare's life and times. The class will culminate in a final presentation for friends and family on the Bay Street stage!

Teen Scene

Ages 13-18

Saturdays

9/14/-10/19

1-2:30pm

Teen actors will work on material from the contemporary and classical theater. In addition, participants will be exposed to a variety of different acting approaches: Stanislavski, Strasberg and Meisner, among them. Final scenes will be presented on the last day of class on the Bay Street stage for friends and family!



Fall Adult Classes

Get in the Act!

Fall classes for adults ages 19-99 at Bay Street Theater!

Everybody Can Act!

Ages 19-99

Mondays

9/9-10/28

7-9pm

This very popular offering returns to Bay Street in the fall of 2019! Join Bay Street's Director of Education and Community Outreach Allen O'Reilly in this community-based offering where participants will learn the basics of theater and acting technique, through games, short scenes and improvisation. All members of the class will work on a monologue as well as a scene that will be presented on the Bay Street stage on the final day of class!

Just for Laughs Improv

Ages 19-99

Wednesdays

9/11-10/30

7-9pm

You don't need to be funny to take this class. Just be open to fun and let us teach you the rest!

Join improv master Scott Baker and learn both short form and character development improvisation techniques. Participants will gain confidence in life as well as on the stage and have the opportunity to impress their friends and family in a final showcase on the last day of class!

Speak Up/Slow Down

Ages 19-99

Thursdays

9/12-10/31

6-8pm

Join Broadway actor Paul Hecht as he facilitates a course that is geared to anyone that has ever had to make a speech; from board presentations to wedding toasts, Paul will provide participants with the skills and confidence to get "the words off the page," and into the hearts and minds of your audience whomever they may be. Members of the class will have the chance to share their speeches with friends and family on the final day of class on the Bay Street stage!





Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.





