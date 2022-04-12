Ethan Slater Completes The Cast Of CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY At Adelphi

Tony award nominee and star of "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical" Ethan Slater rounds out the star-studded cast of the award-winning comedy show "Celebrity Autobiography" on Saturday, April 30, in Adelphi University's Performing Arts Center (PAC). The show will begin at 8 p.m. and take place on Adelphi's Westermann Stage.

Running for 10 sold-out years, the international comedy show features top performers bringing to life the actual memoirs of a wide range of celebrities. The critically acclaimed no-holds-barred show has been seen around the world from London's West End to Australia's Sydney Opera House to Broadway.

Slater completes the "Celebrity Autobiography" cast that also includes Emmy-winning superstar Susan Lucci, Emmy-winning "Saturday Night Live" comedy legend Alan Zweibel, "And Just Like That.... and Sex and the City" star Mario Cantone plus the shows creators and original cast members, Emmy nominee Eugene Pack and Drama Desk winner Dayle Reyfel. (The cast is subject to change.)

Most recently, Ethan Slater has been back onstage in the recent sold-out off-Broadway revival of the Stephen Sonheim musical "Assassins," alongside Sean Hayes in "Goodnight, Oscar" at the Goodman Theater, and on screen in "Fosse/Verdon," "Murphy Brown," "Law and Order," and "The Man Behind the Camera."

Susan Lucci, the reigning queen of daytime television, held audiences spellbound for nearly five decades as the famed and fiery Erica Kane on ABC's "All My Children." Her iconic career lead to roles in the primetime drama "Devious Maids," the highly acclaimed movie "Joy" and her Broadway debut as Annie Oakley in "Annie Get Your Gun." She has been a resident of Garden City, New York, for over 50 years.

Mario Cantone was most recently seen on the HBOMax series "And Just Like That..." where he reprised his role of Anthony Marentino from the "Sex and the City" series and movies. His work on Broadway includes the Tony-nominated one-man show "Laugh Whore," Terrence McNally's "Love! Valor! Compassion!" and the Tony-winning revival of Stephen Sondheim's Assassins. He has performed his irreverent stand-up comedy across the country and is a regular on a variety of TV talk shows as a comedian and to promote his work in TV and film.

An original "Saturday Night Live" writer, Alan Zweibel has won multiple Emmy and Writers Guild awards for his work in television, which also includes "It's Garry Shandling's Show" (which he co-created and produced), "The Late Show With David Letterman" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm." Alan has written 11 books including the 2006 Thurber Prize winning novel "The Other Shulman,", the popular children's book "Our Tree Named Steve,", and the novel "Lunatics" that he co-wrote with Dave Barry. The co-writer of the screenplays for the films "Dragnet," "North" and "The Story of Us," in 2010 the Writers Guild of America East gave him a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Eugene Pack is the creator of the hit comedy sensation "Celebrity Autobiography," which won him a Drama Desk Award. Pack is also an Emmy Award-nominated writer and producer. He was nominated for Outstanding Writing for Variety, Comedy or Music for the special "America: A Tribute to Heroes," which won the Emmy for Outstanding Special. Pack is the creator and executive producer of the popular CMT series "Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team," "Back to the Grind" (TV Land), "What I Hate About Me" (Style Network) and "Signs of Life" (VH1).

Dayle Reyfel is a winner of the Drama Desk award and produced and starred in "Celebrity Autobiography" on Broadway. She has also performed at San Francisco's Sketchfest, Long Wharf, Old Globe, London's Leicester Square Theatre and the Edinburgh Comedy Festival. Reyfel is also the award-winning playwright of "Slip/Knot" and "Mayhap".

"Celebrity Autobiography"at the Adelphi PAC is part of the Poole Family Broadway Series, generously sponsored by Mary Jane and Thomas Poole.

Tickets start at $40, with discounts available to seniors, Adelphi students, alumni and employees. For more information, call the Lucia and Steven N. Fischer Box Office at 516-877-4000 or email boxoffice@adelphi.edu. The box office is open Tuesday through Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. and also two hours before most scheduled performances. Ticket sales and additional information are also available online.

The Adelphi PAC is one of Long Island's premier cultural arts venues for entertainment of all kinds. See more about other upcoming Adelphi PAC offerings at pac.adelphi.edu.

Important COVID Protocols

Our priority is to ensure the safety of our patrons, artists, staff and the entire Adelphi community against COVID-19. Thanks to the success of masks, vaccines and testing in reducing the COVID-19 infection rate, we no longer require guests to show proof of vaccination or a negative test when attending a performance at Adelphi. Masks are still required for all audience members while inside the theatre. We ask that everyone follow ongoing health guidelines to stay home if they have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 10 days, knowingly been in close contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 (or is experiencing symptoms and awaiting test results), or are feeling sick (especially with a fever).

These policies will remain in place until further notice and are subject to change at any time. Contact the box office with any questions.