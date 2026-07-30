Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano to Bring Songbook Show to the Hamptons

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Cabaret singers Eric Comstock and Barbara Fasano are set to perform a summer program of American songbook standards in the Hamptons. The engagement will bring the duo's blend of vocals and piano to a seaside audience for an evening billed as a celebration of classic song.

Photo Credit: Photo courtesy of LTV Studios

Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea, the live concert series bringing leading Broadway, cabaret and American Songbook performers to the East End, continues its third season with Eric Comstock and Barbara Fasano performing 'A Swell-egant, Elegant Party' at LTV Studios in Wainscott on Saturday, August 1st, 2026, at 7:30pm, hosted and written by Laurence Maslon.

With an immersive cocktail party-style atmosphere, the evening invites audiences to raise a glass to some of the most intoxicating songs from the Broadway stage and the Hollywood studio. The program features vintage hits celebrating parties and other spirited adventures, written by Cole Porter, Rodgers and Hart, Noël Coward, Jerry Herman, Stephen Sondheim and many more, performed by the acclaimed married musical duo, Eric Comstock and Barbara Fasano.

The performance promises a magnum of melodious music, a tale or two about Broadway's Golden Age and a Hollywood twist, bringing together the elegance of classic cabaret with the sparkle of American popular song. Maslon, host and producer of WLIW-FM's 'Broadway to Main Street,' will guide the evening with the wit and scholarship that have made him one of musical theater's most engaging commentators. Special craft cocktails, created by Maslon for this event, will be available throughout the evening.

Comstock and Fasano, whose combination of warmth, wit, swing and sensuality has made them one of the nightclub world's most celebrated teams, arrive in Wainscott following another acclaimed recording success. Their new CD, 'Painting the Town,' featuring tenor saxophone legend Houston Person, won the 2026 Manhattan Association of Cabarets Award for Major Recording of the Year.

'Our August 1st event at the Hamptons Summer Songbook is more than just a concert--it's an invitation to a party,' said Maslon. 'Eric Comstock, Barbara Fasano and I are throwing a 'swell-egant, elegant party' (as Cole Porter wrote in High Society); it's an immersive and intimate evening, with specially crafted cocktails, and a dizzying array of songs and stories about the great parties on Broadway and in Hollywood in the Golden Age. So, just pretend that you're in the penthouse apartment of some great show biz celebrity, we've cleared the dishes after dessert, and gathered around the piano for some effervescent cocktails and laughter.' – Laurence Maslon

The New Yorker has praised Comstock's 'expert musicianship and joie de vivre,' while The New York Times has called Fasano 'a lyrically sensitive interpreter' and described the duo as 'smart, funny, and utterly delightful.' Their fast-paced concerts draw from an ever-evolving American Songbook, moving from jazz and pop classics by Duke Ellington, Harold Arlen and Cole Porter to singer-songwriters including Joni Mitchell, Paul Simon, Carole King and Bruce Springsteen.

Winners of ten MAC Awards, five New York Bistro Awards and the New York Nightlife Award, Comstock and Fasano also received the Donald F. Smith Award from the Mabel Mercer Foundation in recognition of their contributions to the international world of cabaret. Their performances have taken them from Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Birdland Jazz Club and the Neue Galerie Concert Series in New York to the Saratoga Jazz Festival, London's PizzaExpress, Italy's Monteverdi Tuscany and music festivals across the country.

Maslon is an arts professor at NYU's Graduate Acting Program, where he has taught at the Tisch School of the Arts for four decades, and also holds an affiliate professor post at NYU's Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program. His books include 'Hitchcocktails: Lethal Libations Inspired by the Master of Suspense,' 'I'll Drink to That!: Broadway Cocktails' and 'Broadway to Main Street: How Show Music Enchanted America.' His PBS credits include the Emmy Award-winning 'Broadway: The American Musical,' 'Sammy Davis, Jr.: I've Gotta Be Me' and 'Richard Rodgers: The Sweetest Sounds.'

The August 1st performance continues the spirit of Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea, which pairs world-class performers with the intimacy of LTV Studios' black-box setting, café-style seating, superb acoustics and an up-close concert experience designed for storytelling, connection and sophisticated summer entertainment.

2026 SEASON

The 2026 season continues with KT Sullivan and Mark Nadler joined by Stephanie Pope and Christine Pedi in a program co-sponsored by the Mabel Mercer Foundation on August 22nd; and a season finale with Tony Award-winning 'A Chorus Line' star Donna McKechnie on August 29th.



Photo Credit: Photo courtesy of LTV Studios

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