East End Special Players to Present TURTLES ON THE TARMAC! in April

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the return of The East End Special Players to the Bay Street stage. Following a two year hiatus, the Players are appearing in a premiere benefit performance of their new play Turtles on the Tarmac on Saturday, April 29, at 4 p.m. at Bay Street Theater. The event begins Saturday, April 29, with a reception and silent auction starting at 3 p.m. Following the performance at 4 p.m., a live auction will be held led by guest auctioneer and Wölffer Estate winemaker Roman Roth.



Imagine an airport, a storm, canceled flights, characters with names like Rotten Robin and Tammy Tam-Tam, stolen goods, spies, fast-paced slapstick, and a colorful kaleidoscope of mayhem and music. And yes, turtles! Turtles on the Tarmac is created out of the fertile, often eccentric and always lighthearted imaginations of these seasoned actors, and is a family-friendly romp filled with music, intrigue, and an impromptu talent show.



Tickets are available starting at $25, $10 for students, children, and Individuals living in Group Homes. Preferred seating is $75.



The East End Special Players is a theater company celebrating differently abled actors. The troupe includes people with learning disabilities, autism, Down Syndrome, and other cognitive or physical challenges. This often-hidden world of talent has been performing on the East End for more than 30 years, staging everything from classical plays (Cyrano de Bergerac, The Scams of Scapin), to Tableaux Vivant (The Fish Juggler).



In 2006 Artistic Director Jacqui Leader departed from traditional scripted theater and challenged the Players to develop their own performance material, in their own words, based on their own lives. What she discovered was a deep well of common emotions and life expectations. She also found an abundance of high-spirited good humor.



Turtles On The Tarmac follows in this tradition from their past hit plays Whimsy World and Trouble In Jamaica, both staged at Bay Street Theater. The players have been developing this play for two years, despite COVID-19 interference, rehearsing online weekly, fine-tuning their humor and unique vision to bring a full production designed for all ages.



In 2019 Bay Street became the official home of the East End Special Players, formally acknowledging the group as Company-in-Residence. Bay Street's Executive and Artistic Directors believe that the Players, like other actors, writers, and talented performers, should be able to participate in Bay Street's offerings; to continue to develop their own new artistic works; and to begin to grow their access to fully abled professionals working in the world of theater.



Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. All attendance is available via touchless ticketing. Masks are optional upon entry to the theater and when seated. For full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit them online at baystreet.org.



Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.