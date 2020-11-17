Adelphi To Celebrate United Nations With Global Concert

The concert will be taking place on November 18.

Adelphi University is helping the United Nations celebrate the 10th anniversary of its Academic Impact program and the 75th anniversary of its charter with a global concert featuring students, faculty and alumni from the University's Department of Music on Wednesday, November 18, at 7:30 p.m. The virtual concert will feature a special piece arranged by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer and University Professor Paul Moravec.

For years, the Adelphi Symphony Orchestra has brought together talented students to play alongside their professors and some of the finest professional musicians. Organized by Music Department Chair Sidney Boquiren, this year's special performance in honor of the UN will be under the direction of the Orchestra's Music Director Stefano Miceli, a renowned Italian pianist and conductor. The concert will feature well-known classical works by Argentine Astor Piazzolla (Libertango) and Italian Ennio Morricone (The Mission), alongside lesser-known compositions by Arab-Canadian Suad Bushnaq (Tomorrow), Bulgarian-American Penka Kouneva (Build Peace), and American Paul Moravec (Autumn Song).

"The Adelphi Symphony Orchestra and I are excited to celebrate this very special occasion for the UN, a wonderful partner of Adelphi, through the world's universal language of music," said Maestro Miceli. "The musical arrangement we have created reflects hope and optimism for the future amidst a dark time and invites us all to dream of a better world built by music and goodness amongst all people."

The webcasted event will include a combination of pre-recorded videos, greetings and commentary from Adelphi community members about the impact of the UN on Adelphi, its students and the world. Speakers will include the eighth secretary general of the United Nations, Ban Ki-moon; António Guterres, current UN secretary general; Ambassador José Singer, special envoy of the Dominican Republic to the UN Security Council and Adelphi alumnus; Ramu Damodaran, chief of the UN's Academic Impact initiative; Steve Everett, Adelphi's provost and executive vice president; Katie Laatikanien, political science professor; and Saira Amar, a current Adelphi international relations major and past UN Youth Representative.

The event, instigated by Adelphi International -- the University's partner for international admission -- is part of Adelphi's International Education Week (IEW), a joint initiative of the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Education that celebrates international education and exchange worldwide. IEW is open to students, faculty, staff and friends of Adelphi and around the world, with opportunities to learn about different cultures, gain new knowledge and share experiences.

Tickets, though free, are required. Learn more at adelphi.edu/events/UN-75th-anniversary-concert.

