Celebrate The Best Of Broadway At Adelphi PAC

Adelphi University's talented students take the stage for Best of Broadway at the Adelphi University Performing Arts Center (PAC) from Saturday, February 29, through Sunday, March 1. Director Nathan Brewer and music director Steven Altinel return for this performance featuring the memorable melodies of legendary Broadway composer and lyricist Jerry Herman. Audiences will be treated to favorites and rarities from Hello, Dolly!, La Cage aux Folles, Mame, and more.

Adelphi's Best of Broadway takes place at 8 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, and 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, on the Westermann Stage in Adelphi's PAC Concert Hall.

Tickets are $25, with discounts available to seniors, students, alumni and employees. For more information call the Lucia and Steven N. Fischer Box Office at 516-877-4000 or email boxoffice@adelphi.edu. Regular box office hours are Tuesday through Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. and the box office is also open two hours before most scheduled performances. Ticket sales and additional information are available online.

Adelphi PAC is one of Long Island's premier cultural arts venues for entertainment of all kinds. See more about other upcoming Adelphi PAC offerings at pac.adelphi.edu.





