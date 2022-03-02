Celebrate Paul McCartney's Birthday With THE MOONDOGS at Bay St. Theatre Next Month

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce the live concert, Paul McCartney: The Early Years, a celebration of the legendary musician's 80th birthday, performed by local favorites The Moondogs on Saturday, April 30, at 8 p.m. at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor.

The Moondogs return to Bay Street Theater for the first time in 2022, following their acclaimed December performance of The Beatles' 1968 album known as The White Album.

Masks and proof of vaccination are required for entry. Tickets are on sale now for $35 and are available online 24/7 at baystreet.org or by calling the Box Office at 631-725-9500, open Tuesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.



The Moondogs have been faithfully covering the music of the Beatles for decades. The current incarnation of the band had its genesis right here at Bay Street Theatre, at a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Beatles' 1964 arrival in America.



Their special limited-edition Beatles shows have since become an annual event. In 2017, it was Sgt. Pepper LIVE with a full horn section and multimedia show. For 2018, George Harrison's 75th Birthday. In 2019, all of both Let It Be and Abbey Road, and The White Album in 2021. And to celebrate his 80th birthday, it's Paul McCartney, the Early Years in 2022!



The Moondogs is made up of keyboardist Fred Gilde, guitarist Mick Hargreaves, keyboardist Dan Koontz, bassist Joe Lauro, guitarist Michael Schiano, guitarist Jeff Levitt, and drummer Mark Pohl. In keeping with the style of The Beatles' legendary harmonies, many of the band members contribute as vocalists.



Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. The building and theater have been renovated with upgraded air ventilation, and all admission is available via touchless ticketing. All attendees must show proof of vaccination and will be required to wear a mask throughout the entire show. No food or beverage will be allowed in the theater. For full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit us online at baystreet.org.



