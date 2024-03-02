Casting Announced for CM Performing Arts' Production of JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

CM Performing Arts Center will present Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, running March 16 - April 6 on the Main Stage in The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre.

"Sha la la, Joseph, you're doing fine! You and your dreamcoat, ahead of your time!" One of the most enduring shows of all time, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a reimagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, eleven brothers and the coat of many colors.

Told entirely through song with the help of a main character Narrator, the musical follows preferred son Joseph. After being sold into slavery by his brothers, he ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the amorous advances of Potiphar's wife. While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled, Elvis-inspired, Pharaoh. Joseph's solution to Egypt's famine elevates him to Pharaoh's right-hand man and reunites him with his family.

The magical musical is full of catchy songs in a variety of styles, from a parody of French ballads ("Those Canaan Days"), to country-western ("One More Angel in Heaven") and calypso ("Benjamin Calypso"), along with the unforgettable classics "Any Dream Will Do" and "Close Every Door."

The production is directed and choreographed by Rochelle Martin. Music Director is Matthew W. Surico.

The cast includes Will Brennan (Joseph), Emily Gates (The Narrator), Barry Johnson (Jacob / Potiphar), James O'Connor (Pharoah), Michele Segal (Potiphar's Wife), John Mazzarella (The Butler), Jake Cooney (The Baker), Steffy Jolin (Apache Dancer), Sarah Klaum (Soprano Soloist), and Dominick Iadanza (Pharoah's Guard).

The Brothers will be Briggs G. Houston (Reuben - "One More Angel"), Michael Krulder (Simeon - "Those Canaan Days"), Giovanni Marine (Judah - "Benjamin's Calypso"), James O'Connor (Levi), Eddie D'Atri (Napthali), Alexander Yagud-Wolek (Issachar), John Mazzarella (Asher), Carson Warkenthien (Dan), David Lafler (Zebulun), and AJ Lawrence (Gad).

The Wives include Sarah Klaum, Kristi Kahen, Michele Segal, Jessica Pecorella, Molly Sanges, Steffy Jolin, Isabella Licata, Anabelle Koelmel, Julia Villani, Paige Mathers, and Mahi Marine.

The kids' ensemble will include Anna Bolze, Edward Langston, Alia Marine, Sadie Mathers, Elise Minerva, Emily Minerva, Ariella Mossey, Jackson Rodin, Jax Segal, and Elliot Torbenson

For Tickets or more information, call the Box Office at 631-218-2810 or visit the button below.