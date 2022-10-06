Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast and Creative Team Announced for ALL THINGS EQUAL: THE LIFE & TRIALS OF RUTH BADER GINSBURG

Opening on Thursday, November 3 at Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts, the show will run through Sunday, November 27.

Oct. 06, 2022  
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the cast and creative team of the 2022 Literature Live! production All Things Equal: The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, written by Tony Award-winning playwright Rupert Holmes. Opening on Thursday, November 3, the show will run through Sunday, November 27.

All Things Equal will be directed by Laley Lippard and stars Michelle Azar as the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Additional team members include Producer, Scott Stander; Technical Supervisor, Brian Graham; and Ruth Bader Ginsburg standby Jean Kaufmann.

Michelle Azar is a seasoned actress with vast stage and screen experience, including appearances in NCIS: Los Angeles, How To Get Away With Murder, and Criminal Minds, among many more. Onstage her one-woman show, From Baghdad To Brooklyn, continues to tour around the country after its sold-out premiere at the United Solo Festival in New York City.

Laley Lippard is an accomplished director who has directed and collaborated with countless nationally acclaimed theaters across the country, including the Steppenwolf Theatre Company and The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, among many others. She is the co-founder and co-executive producer of The Chicago Home Theater Festival.

Bay Street Theater is looking forward to having this terrific team collaborating together to share Ruth Bader Ginsburg's story with the next generation.

"I believe All Things Equal: The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg will bring together the Bay Street audience and the glorious RBG in an enlightening and touching encounter with the remarkable person "behind the initials," says playwright Rupert Holmes. "All Things Equal offers each theater-goer the chance better to know this woman, her yearning for equality, and her love for this nation's precious institutions: Ruth ... Justice ... and the American way."


Public performances will be offered Thursdays at 7 p.m.; Fridays at 8 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $35 and are available online 24/7 at baystreet.org or by calling the Box Office at 631-725-9500, open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Additional weekday performances are provided for free, to any school group who wishes to come. Literature Live! is an annual BOCES-approved Arts-in-Education program where teachers are provided curriculum guides in advance to help with content and additional aspects of learning. Each student performance will be followed by a talkback and Q&A session with various members of the team and the audience.

Free admission will be offered to all school students, teachers, and administrators who may reserve weekday performances at times that work for them on a first-come, first-served basis, by calling the administrative office at 631-725-0818 or by emailing the Director of Education & Community Outreach, Allen O'Reilly at allen@baystreet.org.

Literature Live! is made made possible by lead sponsor, Century Arts Foundation. Other sponsors include the Irvin Stern Foundation, Sunny & Abe Rosenberg Foundation, The Neuwirth Foundation, Suffolk County Department of Economic Development and Planning, The Dana Foundation, The Town of Southampton, Bridgehampton Association, Rea Charitable Trust Grant, Anonymous, Hilaria & Alec Baldwin Foundation, Burner Law Group, Dime Bank, PSEG Long Island, and Sag Harbor Books.

Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, that endeavors to innovate, educate, motivate and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a beacon, social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, a center for innovation and new work development, and a home for a community of artists.

Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. All attendance is available via touchless ticketing. Masks are optional upon entry to the theater and when seated. For full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit us online at baystreet.org.





