CM Performing Arts Center Unveils Lineup For 53rd Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



CM Performing Arts Center has announced its 53rd season, featuring a lineup of timeless classics and contemporary favorites.

Kicking off the season is the iconic musical "West Side Story," running from August 17 to September 07. Set against the backdrop of New York City, this electrifying tale of love and rivalry will captivate audiences with its unforgettable score and breathtaking choreography.

Following in October is "Jekyll and Hyde," running from October 5 to October 19. Based on Robert Louis Stevenson's classic novel, this thrilling musical explores the dual nature of humanity with gripping intensity and stunning performances.

In November, is the enchanting tale of "Disney's Beauty and the Beast," running from November 02 to November 17. With its timeless story, beloved characters, and unforgettable music, this magical production promises to transport theatergoers to a world of enchantment and wonder.

Closing out the season in December is the holiday favorite "A Christmas Story, the Musical," running from December 7 to December 22. Based on the beloved film, this delightful musical captures the nostalgia and magic of the holiday season with humor, heart, and plenty of Christmas cheer.

"We are thrilled to present our 53rd season lineup, featuring a diverse array of productions that showcase the incredible talent of our performers and creative team," said Alyse Nicole Arpino, Executive Director of CM Performing Arts Center. "From beloved classics to contemporary hits, there is something for everyone to enjoy at CM Performing Arts Center this season."

Tickets for all productions are now available for purchase online at the button below, by phone at (631) 218 - 2810, or in person at the CM Performing Arts Center box office. Don't miss your chance to experience the magic of live theater with CM Performing Arts Center's 53rd season! It's a great time to become a season subscriber and see all four shows for one low price!