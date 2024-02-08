Bay Street Theater Will Host Two New April Workshops

Learn more about both workshops here!

By: Feb. 08, 2024

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced two new workshops for April 2024 -- PUBLIC SPEAKING - I LOVE IT! and HOW TO CREATE A SHORT FILM (WITH YOUR PHONE)! both taught by Instructor Angelika Ahrens. Everyone 16 and over is welcome!

Said Allen O'Reilly, Bay Street Theater's Director of Education and Community Outreach, "What a joy to have the versatile Angelika Ahrens teaching for us again. After teaching a yoga workshop last fall, Angelika will be sharing her expertise with us this spring on how to truly relax when giving presentations. Her other class will be focused on how to utilize your phone to make short films. What fun! We are very fortunate to have her."

Public Speaking – I Love it! 

Saturday, April 20th
10:00-1:00 pm
Ages 16-99
$150.00

Being on camera or on stage can be stressful. But there are tricks to learning how to do it. With the right attitude, breathing, and concentration, you can achieve a lot. Instructor Angelika Ahrens has been presenting business news on ORF television for 20 years and has hosted major events on stage in front of thousands of viewers, heads of state and government, and royalty. ORF is one of the most important TV stations in German-speaking Europe. She has also reached the semi-finals of Dancing with the Stars in Austria - live every Friday with millions of viewers. Special yoga exercises, meditation, music therapy, breathing, and concentration techniques have helped her achieve all this. She is excited to share her knowledge, tips, and tricks in this workshop. Presenting yourself well is also extremely important for business people. Especially when it comes to social media. Angelika has a strong background in journalism and live moderation, is a qualified yoga teacher, and attended the world's first Breath Technology Congress in NY. She teaches anti-stress exercises for Wall Street firms in New York and Chicago.

How to Create a Short Film (with Your Phone)!

Saturday, April 27
10:00-1:00 pm
Ages 16-99
$150.00

With smart technology, we can all make movies. With smartphones and tablets, we often already have the tools we need at home. This includes filming, editing, and publishing. But only well-made videos stand out from the competition.  Whether for personal or business use, for Instagram, or a job application. Now more than ever, a good video is a must. In this workshop, you will learn how to improve the quality of your videos and find out how the professionals at TV stations work. 

Angelika Ahrens worked for 20 years in front of and behind the camera at ORF TV in Vienna, Austria, one of the most important TV stations and news sources in German-speaking Europe. She moved to New York in 2017 and has been working as a correspondent ever since. Angelika creates TV reports as well as documentaries. 




Recommended For You