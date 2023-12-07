Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts to Present Concert Series FIRESIDE SESSIONS WITH NANCY ATLAS

See four unique live concerts at the theater starting Saturday, January 6, at 8 p.m

By: Dec. 07, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Review: DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the John W. Engeman Theatre Photo 2 Review: DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the John W. Engeman Theatre
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards; FEVER/DREAM Lead Photo 3 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards; FEVER/DREAM Leads Best Play!
Full Cast Set For The Gateway's Holiday Spectacular on Ice  Photo 4 Full Cast Set For The Gateway's Holiday Spectacular on Ice 

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts to Present Concert Series FIRESIDE SESSIONS WITH NANCY ATLAS

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts will present the return of the ever-popular concert series, Fireside Sessions with Nancy Atlas, featuring Nancy Atlas and Her Band and a thrilling lineup of guest performers at Bay Street Theater in January, with four unique live concerts at the theater starting Saturday, January 6, at 8 p.m. Performances continue every Saturday throughout January at 8 p.m.

Turn up the heat this January as Nancy Atlas returns with her highly acclaimed series, The Fireside Sessions. This series sells out quickly and has been known to bring joy, art, and overall communal warmth to Bay Street Theater while the quiet of winter descends on Sag Harbor.  Come feel the warmth and celebrate some of Long Island's favorite professional musicians right in your hometown. Dancing is enthusiastically encouraged and hard to avoid!

The full schedule is as follows. All shows Saturdays throughout January at 8 p.m.

  • January 6  - Rockabilly Blues Night with Eugene Chrysler and Pamela Betti
  • January 13  - Fireside Queen - Randi Fishenfeld on Violin
  • January 21 - Jam Night with multiple local favorites
  • January 27- Runaway R&R with The Realm and Nancy Atlas 

All shows will feature Nancy's Band including Johnny Blood on Electric Guitar, Brett King on Bass, Denny McDermott on Drums, Joe Delia on Keys, and Greg McMullen on Pedal Steel.



Tickets start are $37 & $47 in advance and $47 & $57 day of show and are available through the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500, open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., or 24/7 at baystreet.org.

Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.    


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Long Island

1
BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards December 5th Standings; AMERICAN PSYCHO Leads Best Musica Photo
BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards December 5th Standings; AMERICAN PSYCHO Leads Best Musical!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
CSP New Works Fest Comes to HB Studio Next Week Photo
CSP New Works Fest Comes to HB Studio Next Week

Conch Shell Productions in partnership with HB Studio present CSP New Works Fest - a reading series featuring new plays written by Caribbean Diaspora writers: Cris Eli Blak (Jamaican American), Rivka Rivera (Puerto Rican), Frank Robinson (Trinidadian American), Petron Brown (Bahamian American), and Magaly Colimon-Christopher (Haitian American).

3
The Marshall Tucker Band With Artimus Pyle Band Come To The Patchogue Theatre Photo
The Marshall Tucker Band With Artimus Pyle Band Come To The Patchogue Theatre

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts has announced The Marshall Tucker Band with Artimus Pyle Band on Saturday, January 27 at 8pm.

4
Full Cast Set For The Gateways Holiday Spectacular on Ice  Photo
Full Cast Set For The Gateway's Holiday Spectacular on Ice 

Capture the magic of the season as The Gateway magically transforms the playhouse’s stage into a true ice rink for The Gateway’s Holiday Spectacular on Ice with host and two-time Olympic figure skating star Nancy Kerrigan!  

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Constance Wu Performs 'Somewhere That's Green' From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Video
Constance Wu Performs 'Somewhere That's Green' From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and More Video
Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and More
Videos: Watch Ariana Madix's Best DANCING WITH THE STARS Performances Video
Videos: Watch Ariana Madix's Best DANCING WITH THE STARS Performances
View all Videos

Long Island SHOWS
Lend Me A Tenor in Long Island Lend Me A Tenor
Dr. David B. Gates II Auditorium (12/08-12/09)Tracker
Drum Tao in Long Island Drum Tao
Staller Center for the Arts (2/03-2/03)
Fiddler on the Roof in Long Island Fiddler on the Roof
The Gateway Playhouse (1/26-2/25)
Patti LuPone: A Life in Notes in Long Island Patti LuPone: A Life in Notes
Staller Center for the Arts (4/06-4/06)
Rhythm of the Dance in Long Island Rhythm of the Dance
Staller Center for the Arts (3/16-3/16)
Cirque Flip Fabrique | BLIZZARD in Long Island Cirque Flip Fabrique | BLIZZARD
Staller Center for the Arts (4/13-4/13)
Adam Pascal in Long Island Adam Pascal
Staller Center for the Arts (3/22-3/22)
"A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play"
Hampton Theatre Company (12/16-12/16)
Veronica Swift in Long Island Veronica Swift
Staller Center for the Arts (3/02-3/02)
"A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play"
Hampton Theatre Company (12/17-12/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You