Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts to Present Concert Series FIRESIDE SESSIONS WITH NANCY ATLAS

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts will present the return of the ever-popular concert series, Fireside Sessions with Nancy Atlas, featuring Nancy Atlas and Her Band and a thrilling lineup of guest performers at Bay Street Theater in January, with four unique live concerts at the theater starting Saturday, January 6, at 8 p.m. Performances continue every Saturday throughout January at 8 p.m.



Turn up the heat this January as Nancy Atlas returns with her highly acclaimed series, The Fireside Sessions. This series sells out quickly and has been known to bring joy, art, and overall communal warmth to Bay Street Theater while the quiet of winter descends on Sag Harbor. Come feel the warmth and celebrate some of Long Island's favorite professional musicians right in your hometown. Dancing is enthusiastically encouraged and hard to avoid!



The full schedule is as follows. All shows Saturdays throughout January at 8 p.m.

January 6 - Rockabilly Blues Night with Eugene Chrysler and Pamela Betti

January 13 - Fireside Queen - Randi Fishenfeld on Violin

January 21 - Jam Night with multiple local favorites

January 27- Runaway R&R with The Realm and Nancy Atlas

All shows will feature Nancy's Band including Johnny Blood on Electric Guitar, Brett King on Bass, Denny McDermott on Drums, Joe Delia on Keys, and Greg McMullen on Pedal Steel.







Tickets start are $37 & $47 in advance and $47 & $57 day of show and are available through the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500, open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., or 24/7 at baystreet.org.



Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.