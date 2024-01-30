Bay Street Theater Announces Two Shows Of 2024 Mainstage Season

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced that its 2024 Mainstage Season will bring together top theatrical talent in a spectacular summer lineup with a stellar mix of classics.

The season will kick off with Frank D. Gilroy's Pulitzer Prize-winning family drama THE SUBJECT WAS ROSES (May 28 - June 16), starring the family of John Slattery, Talia Balsam, and their son Harry Slattery, directed by Tony Award winner Scott Wittman and Will Close with the musical Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN a hysterical romp directed by Stuart Ross and choreographed by Gerry McIntyre (August 1 - 25). A third exciting production will be announced soon and will run from June 25 – July 20.



Said Scott Schwartz, Bay Street Theater Artistic Director, " The 2024 Summer Season at Bay Street is going to bring so much talent to the East End. Beloved and renowned artists are returning to our stage or making their Bay Street premieres, and we're so excited. I know this is going to be a summer full of bold shows that will be the talk of the town all season long!"

The Bay Street Theater 2024 Mainstage Line-up includes:



THE SUBJECT WAS ROSES

Book by Frank D. Gilroy

Starring John Slattery, Talia Balsam and Harry Slattery

Directed by Scott Wittman

(May 28 – June 16)

Like roses, family relationships are beautiful but thorny. This Pulitzer Prize and two-time Tony Award-winning play is a poignant drama set in The Bronx in 1946 about the emotional struggles and hidden tensions within a family as their son returns from service in WWII. As they confront their past and present, this timeless play explores enduring themes of reconciliation and the fragility of love. John Slattery (photo by Greg Gorman)





Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

In Association with Berkshire Theatre Group & Geva Theatre

Book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan

Music and Lyrics by Mel Brooks

Original Direction & Choreography by Susan Stroman

Directed by Stuart Ross

Choreography by Gerry McIntyre

(August 1 – 25)

The comedic genius of Mel Brooks combines with classic B-movie horror in this hilarious musical based on his beloved film. The young American doctor Frederick Frankenstein (“that's pronounced Fronkensteen!”) is summoned to Transylvania to claim his Grandfather Victor's estate. Little does he know that this journey will change not only his life, but those of everyone around him, including his sidekick Igor, the beautiful assistant Inga, and a brand-new Monster made for Musical Comedy Heaven. Brace yourself for a wild and inventive production of this side-splitting musical comedy from the director and choreographer of Bay Street's hit “Enter Laughing”. Stuart Ross

Subscriptions for the 2024 Season comprised of THE SUBJECT WAS ROSES, a to-be-announced exciting work, and the musical Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN are now on sale and remain the only way to get the best seats for the best price. To purchase visit BayStreet.org 24/7, call 631.725.9500, or visit our Box Office Tuesdays - Saturdays 11 AM - 5 PM.



Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, that endeavors to innovate, educate, motivate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a beacon, social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, a center for innovation and new work development, and a home for a community of artists.