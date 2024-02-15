Bay Street Celebrates Valentine's Day With Guerrilla Marketing Rose and Ticket Giveway

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts celebrated Valentine's Day with 100 free roses and a ticket to see Bay Street's premiere mainstage presentation THE SUBJECT WAS ROSES starring the family of John Slattery, Talia Balsam, and Henry Slattery which will run at Bay Street Theater from May 28th - June 16th.

The 100 roses (donated by Sag Harbor Florist) were adorned with a Valentine's "Get Out of Valentine's Jail Free with this Rose" message and a ticket to the performance. The single roses were strategically (and randomly) placed throughout the East End. Distribution included places such as the Citarella Dining Room in Southampton, the Speedy gas station in Water Mill, Walgreens in Bridgehampton's Valentine's card section, and on street benches throughout Sag Harbor.

Tracy Mitchell, Executive Director at Bay Street Theater who conceived the fun stunt said, "In theater, what we do in our storytelling is try to surprise an audience, make them think, and explore the topic at hand. So we all brainstormed and thought about how we might surprise a few lucky people with roses on Valentine's Day -- the day of love. Then it hit us. A Valentine's Day promotion distributing 100 roses throughout The Hamptons, not only would spread some much-needed cheer but could also serve as a poignant reminder of the timeless themes explored in THE SUBJECT WAS ROSES. Love, like a rose, blooms in unexpected places, and we hope this gesture sparks intrigue and passion for our upcoming production. We have many surprises ahead for our summer season."