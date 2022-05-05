Bay Street Announces Winners Of 'Writing The Wave' Teen Writing Competition

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the winners of the inaugural Writing The Wave: The 2022 New Works Creative Writing Competition. The top three finalists will perform their work live and in-person during opening night of Title Wave: The 2022 New Works Festival on Friday, May 6, at 7 p.m. Artistic Director Scott Schwartz will introduce the winners prior to the kick-off the Festival Weekend, which will be immediately followed by the staged reading of Madeline Myers' Double Helix at 8 p.m. For tickets and more information, please contact the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500 Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 24/7 at boxoffice@baystreet.org.



Some 50 young writers from across Suffolk County participated in Writing the Wave: The 2022 New Works Creative Writing Competition, which invited teens to submit their original written work as part of the 2022 New Works Festival. Work could be in any form and in any language, but shorter than five minutes in length when read.

The top three finalists are:

1st Place: Clarissa Covey from Southampton with their monologue, Diversity Spot

2nd Place: Lily Caplin from Sag Harbor with their poem, Second Best

3rd Place: Jhon Esteban Arias Leon from Hampton Bays with their poem, Te Amo



Also included in the top selections for the writing competition were several Honorable Mentions, which the selection committee acknowledges for their originality, creativity, and command of language.

Honorable Mentions are:

Kai Basseches from Sag Harbor with their monologue, Overreaction to Allergies

Sarah Bufalino from West Babylon with their poem, The Faces of Grief

Isabelle Caplin from Sag Harbor with their poem, Images from the Past: A Family's Triptych

Omar Karim and John DiFazio from North Babylon with their short scene, I See Everything

Ana Maiorano from East Patchogue with their poem, Find Me

Zoe Richardson from Sag Harbor with their monologue, The 50th Street Station



All participants of Writing the Wave are invited to attend the presentation of work by the top three finalists, scheduled to take place during the opening night introduction of Title Wave: The 2022 New Works Festival on Friday, May 6, at 7 p.m.

Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. All attendance is available via touchless ticketing. All guests are required to wear a mask upon entry. For full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit us online at baystreet.org

