Bay Street Announces Winners Of 'Writing The Wave' Teen Writing Competition
The top three finalists will perform their work live and in-person during opening night of Title Wave: The 2022 New Works Festival.
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the winners of the inaugural Writing The Wave: The 2022 New Works Creative Writing Competition. The top three finalists will perform their work live and in-person during opening night of Title Wave: The 2022 New Works Festival on Friday, May 6, at 7 p.m. Artistic Director Scott Schwartz will introduce the winners prior to the kick-off the Festival Weekend, which will be immediately followed by the staged reading of Madeline Myers' Double Helix at 8 p.m. For tickets and more information, please contact the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500 Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 24/7 at boxoffice@baystreet.org.
Some 50 young writers from across Suffolk County participated in Writing the Wave: The 2022 New Works Creative Writing Competition, which invited teens to submit their original written work as part of the 2022 New Works Festival. Work could be in any form and in any language, but shorter than five minutes in length when read.
- 1st Place: Clarissa Covey from Southampton with their monologue, Diversity Spot
- 2nd Place: Lily Caplin from Sag Harbor with their poem, Second Best
- 3rd Place: Jhon Esteban Arias Leon from Hampton Bays with their poem, Te Amo
Also included in the top selections for the writing competition were several Honorable Mentions, which the selection committee acknowledges for their originality, creativity, and command of language.
- Kai Basseches from Sag Harbor with their monologue, Overreaction to Allergies
- Sarah Bufalino from West Babylon with their poem, The Faces of Grief
- Isabelle Caplin from Sag Harbor with their poem, Images from the Past: A Family's Triptych
- Omar Karim and John DiFazio from North Babylon with their short scene, I See Everything
- Ana Maiorano from East Patchogue with their poem, Find Me
- Zoe Richardson from Sag Harbor with their monologue, The 50th Street Station
All participants of Writing the Wave are invited to attend the presentation of work by the top three finalists, scheduled to take place during the opening night introduction of Title Wave: The 2022 New Works Festival on Friday, May 6, at 7 p.m.