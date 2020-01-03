Apocalyptic Filmmaker Bayley Sweitzer & UNTIL THE END OF THE WORLD Music Up Next On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

Bayley Sweitzer, the revolutionary director of EMPTY METAL, is Tom Needham's special guest This Thursday on WUSB's THE SOUNDS OF FILM. In addition, the show will feature music from Wim Wender's groundbreaking 1991 soundtrack to UNTIL THE END OF THE WORLD, now available on Criterion Collection Blu-ray.

EMPTY METAL, a new film from Bayley Sweitzer and Adam Khalil, reveals a political fantasy, an alternative reality whose characters teeter on the dull knife edge that is contemporary American politics, but they refuse to fall right or left. Instead, they lash out from the soul, and under the radar, in an attempt to achieve what their mainstream predecessors have yet to accomplish.

EMPTY METAL is a war movie without a war, a nightmare you are ashamed to admit was actually a dream. The plot follows the members of a Brooklyn hipster electro-noise band who, after telepathic intervention by a shadowy group of mystical revolutionaries, give up bourgeois counterculture to kill their perceived enemies and end up living underground.

The Criterion Collection's UNTIL THE END OF WORLD features a new 4K digital restoration, commissioned by the Wim Wenders Foundation and supervised by director Wim Wenders, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack on the Blu-ray. Conceived as the ultimate road movie, this decades-in-the-making science-fiction epic from Wim Wenders follows the restless Claire Tourneur (Solveig Dommartin) across continents as she pursues a mysterious stranger (William Hurt) in possession of a device that can make the blind see and bring dream images to waking life. This adventure in the shadow of Armageddon takes its heroes to the ends of the earth and into the oneiric depths of their own souls. THE SOUNDS OF FILM is going to feature music from the breathtaking soundtrack featuring tracks from The Talking Heads, Graeme Revell, Julee Cruise, Lou Reed, Elvis Costello, U2, Jane Siberia, k.d. Lang, and Depeche Mode.

THE SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest running film and music themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming worldwide live on the internet. Past people interviewed for the show include Laurie Anderson, Hal Hartley, Lizzie Borden, DA Pennebaker, Chris Hedges, Chuck. D, Don McLean, Cheech & Chong, and Peter Fonda.





Related Articles Shows View More Long Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You