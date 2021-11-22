Adelphi's Larson Legacy Concert Series to Feature Award-Winning Duo The Bengsons

Since 2015, Adelphi University has showcased the work of the next generation of music creators through the Larson Legacy Concert Series. On Sunday, December 4, Adelphi will continue the series by featuring the music of an award-winning duo, The Bengsons.

The Larson Legacy Concert Series is dedicated to giving creators an opportunity to showcase their work to new audiences. Creators featured in the series are also recipients of the Jonathan Larson Grant awarded annually to emerging composers, lyricists and book writers to honor the legacy of Adelphi alumnus Jonathan Larson '82, creator of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical "Rent."

Recipients of the 2020 grant, Abigail and Shaun Bengson met, fell in love, formed a band, and got married within three weeks, and they have performed together around the world ever since. Their theater work includes "Hundred Days" (La Jolla Playhouse, New York Theatre Workshop, The Public Theater, Know Theater, Z Space, US Tour) and "The Lucky Ones" (Ars Nova), to name a few.

The Bengsons' music has been featured on "So You Think You Can Dance" and in several short films and dance pieces. They have received the Richard Rogers Award and nominations for the Drama Desk, Drama League and Lucille Lortel awards.

Past recipients of the Jonathan Larson Grant have gone on to create Broadway musicals including "Dear Evan Hansen," "Natasha," "Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812", "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder," "Grey Gardens," "Next To Normal," "Elf, Hands on a Hardbody," and "A Christmas Story."

The performance, which will begin at 3 p.m. in Adelphi Performing Arts Center's Olmsted Theatre, will be in person and also live streamed. Tickets are $25 with discounts available for seniors, alumni and students. For live stream access, tickets are $20. For tickets and more information, visit adelphi.edu/larson-legacy

Adelphi's priority is to ensure the safety of patrons, artists, staff and the entire Adelphi community against COVID-19. All audience members age 12 and over are required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. Anyone under 12 or who is not fully vaccinated must show proof of a negative test taken within 72 hours of the performance. All guests, regardless of age or vaccination status, will be required to wear masks while inside the Adelphi PAC.

In addition, capacity will be limited to 50 percent for many of the PAC events. These policies will remain in place at the PAC at least through December 31 and are subject to change at any time.