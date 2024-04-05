Adelphi University Theatre to Present Modern Adaptation of Proust's IN SEARCH OF LOST TIME

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Adelphi University's Department of Theatre students will bring Lost Time, a powerful play exploring memory, loss, and identity adapted from Proust's In Search of Lost Time, to the stage at the Adelphi University Performing Arts Center (PAC) with six performances from Wednesday, April 10 to Sunday, April 14. Lost Time is written by Adelphi alumni Megan Lohne and directed by Shoshanah Tarkow. Livestream access is available for those unable to attend in person.

A contemplation and modern feminist adaption of Proust's In Search of Lost Time, the play creatively lifts the narrative that Proust so deftly generated into the now. The year is 2020, and Cell, a young artist beginning her journey to adulthood as a first-year student in art school, must navigate the onset of the pandemic, death, and the beginning moments of love, identity, and awakening while the world struggles to stay alive. The adaptation is from Proust's series of seven novels which are regarded as some of the most important of the 20th century.

After inheriting the COVID class into their senior year of Adelphi's BFA Acting Program, Lohne, who also teaches in the program, reflected on all this group of students had seen in their four short years. When she endeavored on the feat of adapting Proust's iconic series, she wanted to explore the isolation and transition to adulthood that they had navigated while watching the world shut down. During the pandemic, many people turned to these novels as a way to reflect on things past and the uncertainty of tomorrow.

To fully capture this sentiment, Lost Time will incorporate a rich projection design and sound design as created by students Ben Hegarty and Matt Minelli with the guidance of Tarkow who weaves technical elements into the narrative to create a thrilling immersive experience. Generating memory is a major touchstone for this production which will be enhanced by image and stories.

The Lost Time Project is a collection of stories from strangers, friends, and anyone who wants to share their experiences from the pandemic. It is open to the public to share for an opportunity to hear their voices as part of the show.

Lost Time will take place at Adelphi's PAC Black Box Theatre at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10 and 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, Friday, April 12, and Saturday, April 13. Matinees at 2 p.m. will take place on Saturday, April 13, and Sunday, April 14. Livestream access will be available for the Saturday, April 13, evening show.

Tickets are $25, with discounts available to seniors, students, alumni and employees. Livestream access is $20. For more information call the Lucia and Steven N. Fischer Box Office at 516-877-4000 or email boxoffice@adelphi.edu. Regular box office hours are Wednesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and the box office is also open two hours before all ticketed performances. Ticket sales and additional information are available online.

Adelphi PAC is one of Long Island's premier cultural arts venues for entertainment of all kinds. See more about other upcoming Adelphi PAC offerings at adelphi.edu/pac.