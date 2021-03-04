Adelphi PAC Presents John Cariani's ALMOST, MAINE

Adelphi University's Department of Theatre will present performances of playwright and actor John Cariani's critically acclaimed play, Almost, Maine, live from Adelphi's Olmsted Theatre stage from March 11 to 14.

Almost, Maine, which premiered at Portland Stage in 2004, presents vignettes about love and life in Maine. It opened Off-Broadway in 2006 and has since become one of the most frequently produced plays in the United States and has been translated into nearly 20 languages.

The fictional Almost, Maine, is a place that's so far north, it's almost not in the United States, it's almost in Canada. It's not quite a town because its residents never got around to getting organized. So it almost doesn't exist. One cold, clear, winter night, as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. Knees are bruised, hearts are broken but The Bruises heal and the hearts mend--almost--in this delightful midwinter night's dream.

The virtual performances will run on Thursday, March 11, and Friday, March 12, at 7:30 p.m. There will be two performances on Saturday, March 13, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and a performance on Sunday, March 14, at 2 p.m.

The event is free but tickets are required. For more information and to reserve admission, visit pac.adelphi.edu.

Adelphi PAC is one of Long Island's premier cultural arts venues for entertainment of all kinds. The PAC continues to bring events and productions to audiences online during these times of limited in-person gatherings. See more about other upcoming Adelphi PAC offerings and ticketing at adelphi.edu/pac/.