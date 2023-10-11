ALL STAR COMEDY Stand-Up Series Returns to Bay Street Theater

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced a hysterical line-up for the third iteration of this season's ALL STAR COMEDY series set for Saturday, November 4, at 8 pm. The series, now celebrating its 13th successful season, will follow up two previous all-but-sold-out performances this season with special guest comedians Dante Nero and Mike King.



Dante Nero, born and bred in Brooklyn, New York, is a trained martial artist who dabbled in various fields before turning to comedy. He earned a fencing scholarship to SUNY New Paltz and parlayed this college experience to be become a male exotic dancer. When not "taking it off" he spent time earning money as an underground bare-knuckle fighter as well as a bouncer at various dance clubs in NYC. In 2000, Dante turned to a different sort of performance: stand-up comedy. He quickly made a name for himself with his smart, honest, raw, and hilarious point of view. He co-hosted "The Black Phillip Show" with Patrice O'Neal, a relationship advice show on Sirius XM Radio. Later he turned that into his own successful Podcast called “Beige Phillips Man School” which has received over 5 million downloads. An accomplished actor, Dante has appeared on "Power on Starz," "Damages" on FX, "Fringe" on FOX. Recently, Nero had a reoccurring character on NBC's "The Blacklist". With Dante's raw, honest, and prolific style you'd be hard-pressed to find a comic funnier!

Comedian and dentist Mike King has built his pediatric dental practice in an unusual manner. In the comedy club circuit, he's known as “The Fifth Dentist”. You know, “Four out of five dentists recommend sugarless gum.” Well, he's the fifth! He appears weekly at Broadway Comedy Club, New York Comedy Club, and Gotham Comedy Club. He also takes his hilarious stand-up routine on the road, especially to dental conventions. Currently, Mike is working on his one-man show, “The Fifth Dentist.” Mike has appeared on Comedy Central, America's Funniest Home Videos, and An Evening at the Improv. He has opened many times for Ray Romano, and was featured in Newsweek magazine and the New York Times. He recently was selected to perform at the LA Comedy Festival.

ALL STAR COMEDY has been led by comedian Joseph Vecsey since its 2010 inception. The series has been headlined by stand-up veterans and fresh faces alike and has grown to become the East End's premiere live comedy series. Bay Street is thrilled to have its side-splitting comedy back on its stage!

Joseph Vecsey is a New York-based comedian. Vecsey has been selected as one of Comedy Central's Comics To Watch, has toured with Adam Sandler, David Spade, and Rob Schneider, and has worked as co-producer on Sandler's Netflix special, 100% Fresh. He is also known for producing Netflix's "The Wrong Missy" and "Home Team" in which he also co-stars. The most recent films he's written jokes for and produced are Adam Sandler's "Murder Mystery 2" and "You're So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah".

Tickets are $35 and $45 and are available through the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500, open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays up until the time of show, or 24/7 at baystreet.org.

Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, that endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.



Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. Masks are optional upon entry to the theater and when seated. For a full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit us online at baystreet.org.