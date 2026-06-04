A NEW BRAIN to Close Arc Stages' 2025-2026 Season on the Community Stage

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Pleasantville theater company Arc Stages' Community Stage will present William Finn's A New Brain as the final production of their 2025-2026 season. The Community Stage is the second wing of a company that also includes a thriving Educational Stage and a professional stage, the Next Stage.



A New Brain follows Gordon, a struggling composer, whose life is turned upside down by the diagnosis of a brain tumor. Surrounded by his partner, mother, co-worker, and an eccentric medical team, Gordon drifts in and out of consciousness while trying to finish songs for a children's television show featuring Mr. Bungee — a character who begins to infiltrate his medical nightmare. As he faces mortality, Gordon is forced to confront his relationships, his career, and ultimately the healing power of art.



"It's such an interesting musical. The way that William Finn and James Lapine turned this medical catastrophe into a piece of theatre with a beloved collection of songs is truly singular,” comments Director Rena Gavigan. “I've never seen A New Brain onstage, so that adds some freshness and originality to what we're creating here at Arc."



Ryan Hontz, who brings Gordon to life in Arc Stages' production adds “Audiences should come see A New Brain because it's the kind of show that stays with you. It's funny and strange, unexpected and emotional - in all the best ways. Whether you know the show already or are discovering it for the first time, I think people will leave feeling deeply connected to these characters and their journey.”



A New Brain is directed by Rena Gavigan with musical direction by Stephen Ferri.

Starring: David Bazzano, Carol Berkow, Adam Bloom, Sarah Castiel, George Croom, Mark Edelstein, Ryan Hontz, Bria Hydrick-Briggins, JJ Liang, Katie Luekens Chan Chee, Alan Partelow-Zika, Jaelyn Pollock, Luís G. Quíntero Jr., Colin Rubsamen and Allie Scherich.



Performances are Thursday, July 9, Friday, July 10 and Sunday, July 12 at Arc Stages, located at 147 Wheeler Avenue in Pleasantville, NY. Tickets are $28 for adults and $22 for seniors and students. To purchase tickets, please visit www.arcstages.org or call 914-747-6206.

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