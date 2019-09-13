2019 Jonathan Larson Grant Awardee To Perform At Adelphi University

Since 2015, Adelphi University has given musical theater creators the opportunity to showcase their work with new audiences through the Larson Legacy Concert Series. On Sunday, September 22, Jonathan Larson Grant recipient Andy Roninson, along with a talented cast of musicians and vocalists, will perform songs from his internationally acclaimed podcast TAKE A TEN, as well as never-before-heard material from new musicals in the works.

TAKE A TEN is an award-winning 10-minute musical podcast that has had live productions at theaters and schools around the world. Roninson is a composer-lyricist, orchestrator, and music director in New York City with many other honors including the Jerry Harrington Award for Creative Excellence and the Robert B. Sherman Scholarship.

The talented cast, under the direction of Emmy-winner Matt Cowart, includes singers Renée Albulario, Ava Briglia, Brandon Espinoza, Aaron Phillips, Arri Lawton Simon, Amy Spanger, and Tiffany Topol. Musicians are Andy Roninson (piano), Lauren Jenkins (violin), Susan Mandel (cello), David Cinquegrana (guitar), Mike Roninson (bass) and Adam Wolfe (drums).

The Larson Legacy Concert Series celebrates the legacy of Adelphi alumnus Jonathan Larson '82, creator of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical "Rent." The grant is awarded annually by the American Theatre Wing to musical theater creators with the potential to create work that shapes contemporary culture. See more about Larson's Adelphi legacy.

The grants help nurture and support the next generation of creative artists to carry on Jonathan Larson's legacy. Past grant recipients have gone on to create Broadway musicals such as "Dear Evan Hansen," "Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812," "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder," "Grey Gardens," "Next To Normal," "Elf," "Hands on a Hardbody," and "A Christmas Story" among others.

Roninson's concert begins at 3 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center on Adelphi's Garden City, New York, campus. Tickets are $25 with discounts available for seniors, alumni and students. See more about The Larson Legacy Concert Series: Andy Roninson - and purchase tickets online.

Adelphi's PAC is one of Long Island's premier cultural arts venues for entertainment of all kinds. Information is available online at pac.adelphi.edu or at the Lucia and Steven N. Fischer Box Office, at 516-877-4000 or boxoffice@adelphi.edu. Regular box office hours are Tuesday through Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. The box office is also open two hours before most scheduled performances.

About Adelphi: A modern metropolitan university with a personalized approach to higher learning

Adelphi University, New York, is a highly awarded, nationally ranked, powerfully connected doctoral research university dedicated to transforming students' lives through small classes with world-class faculty, hands-on learning and innovative ways to support academic and career success. Adelphi offers exceptional liberal arts and sciences programs and professional training, with particular strength in our Core Four-Arts and Humanities, STEM and Social Sciences, the Business and Education Professions, and Health and Wellness.

Recognized as a Best College by U.S. News & World Report, Adelphi is Long Island's oldest private coeducational university. It serves more than 8,100 students at its beautiful main campus in Garden City, New York-just 23 miles from New York City's cultural and internship opportunities-and at dynamic learning hubs in Manhattan, the Hudson Valley and Suffolk County, as well as online.

More than 115,000 Adelphi graduates have gained the skills to thrive professionally as active, engaged citizens, making their mark on the University, their communities and the world





