THE REAL EAST END BRASS (REEB!) and SOULED OUT Come to the Bay Street Theater in March

The performance is on Saturday, March 9, at 8 p.m. 

By: Jan. 25, 2024

THE REAL EAST END BRASS (REEB!) and SOULED OUT Come to the Bay Street Theater in March

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced THE REAL EAST END BRASS (REEB!) and SOULED OUT will rip up the stage with dance music on Saturday, March 9, at 8 p.m. at Bay Street Theater. 

​REEB! is a high-energy 9-piece brass-driven band that is composed of formally trained East End locals, many of whom are also Suffolk County music educators. Since its inception in 2019, the band's main goal has been to serve the community by providing top-notch music and exciting performances of both originals and highly danceable covers such as "The Remedy" by Jason Mraz, "Soul Man," "Valerie," and "Killing Me Softly." Their music is eclectic and dynamic, and often recognized for their signature New Orleans Brass Band arrangements. REEB's library of original music is steadily growing, and they have released their latest tunes on Spotify. Members include Dylan Greene on Vocals, Nick Silipo on Guitar, Jake Lorefice on Bass, Troy Grindle on Drums/Violin, Chris Mandato on Trumpet, Tye Granger on Tenor Saxophone, Meghan Kelly Bari on Saxophone/Clarinet, Shawn Ward on Trombone, and Joe Randazzo on Sousaphone/Mellophone.

SOULED OUT is Long Island's Exclusive 6-piece Party Band playing a dynamic mix of radio hits and classic dance favorites. They are celebrating their upcoming 10th anniversary, and have played large corporate events, weddings, and hundreds of venues and festivals from Montauk to Manhattan. They will be performing dance favorites by artists ranging from Prince to Chaka Khan to Stevie Wonder to The Doobie Brothers, and many others! SOULED OUT features Joseph Pierre Freyre as Band Leader and on Guitar﻿, Melanie Freyre on Vocals/Keys, Lindsay Lipsman on Vocals/Keys, Brett Frederick on Vocals/Keys, George Vahamonde on Drums, and "﻿Ro The Bassman" on Bass.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for students and children under 18 and are available through the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500, open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on show day up until the time of the performance, or 24/7 at baystreet.org.




