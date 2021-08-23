Tickets On Sale This Wednesday For Celebrity Attractions' 2021-2022 Broadway Season

Celebrity Attractions has announced that season tickets will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, August 25th at 10am for the extraordinary lineup of five national Broadway tours in Celebrity Attractions' 2021-2022 Broadway Season at Robinson Performance Hall. Kicking off the season is the London West End sell-out show, THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY and is followed by the romantic new musical, ANASTASIA, in November. The family classic, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF will whisk those winter blues away in January. The Arkansas debut of HAMILTON will take the stage for two weeks in February and HAIRSPRAY will have you dancing in the aisles in our season finale in March.

"Broadway-both in New York and on the road--came to a halt during the pandemic. We continued to work diligently during the shut-down, moving around pieces of the big puzzle that is touring Broadway, striving to provide a fantastic line-up of shows once it was safe to do so," explains Kristin Dotson, CEO of Celebrity Attractions. "Finally, we see the light at the end of the tunnel. For Celebrity Attractions, that light is a spotlight, shining brightly on the Robinson Performance Hall stage this fall! Broadway fans will once again be able to enjoy the laughter, love, and life-changing experience that only live performances provide. Now, more than ever, we need that shared experience - and there is no better way than by subscribing to the 2021-2022 Broadway Season!"

THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY - October 29-31, 2021

Now seen in 50 countries worldwide, 'The Simon & Garfunkel Story' is a critically acclaimed concert style theatre show about two young boys from Queens, New York who went on to become the world's most successful music duo of all time. Using state of the art video projection, incredible lighting and a full live band 'The Simon & Garfunkel Story' is a moving and powerful concert featuring all the hits such as 'Mrs Robinson', 'Bridge Over Troubled Water', 'Homeward Bound', 'Scarborough Fair', 'The Boxer', 'The Sound Of Silence' and many more, this is a show not to be missed!

With more than 100 million album sales since 1965, Simon & Garfunkel's perfect harmonies and songs that poignantly captured the times made them one of the most successful folk-rock duos of all time. Over the years, they won 10 Grammy Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. In 1977, their Bridge Over Troubled Water album was nominated at the 1977 Brit Awards for Best International Album. In 2003, Simon and Garfunkel were awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and the following year saw their "The Sound of Silence" awarded a Grammy Hall of Fame Award.

ANASTASIA - November 13-14, 2021

Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical ANASTASIA is on a journey to Little Rock at last!



From the Tony Award®-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics) based on original direction by Tony Award® winner Darko Tresnjak with choreography by Peggy Hickey and tour direction by Sarah Hartmann



FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - January 6-8, 2022

Audiences across North America are toasting a new production of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF!

Rich with musical hits you know and love, including "Tradition," "Sunrise, Sunset; " "If I Were A Rich Man;' "Matchmaker, Matchmaker" and "To Life (L'Chaim!)," FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter.

Tony®-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind South Pacific, The King and I and 2017 Tony®-winning Best Play Oslo, bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony® winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick. Featuring a talented cast, lavish orchestra and stunning movement and dance from Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter, based on the original staging by Jerome Robbins, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF will introduce a new generation to the uplifting celebration that raises its cup to joy! To love! To life!

HAMILTON - February 8-20, 2022 (Subscriber dates: February 11-13, 2022)

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

HAIRSPRAY - March 4-6, 2022

You Can't Stop the Beat! HAIRSPRAY, Broadway's Tony Award®-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960's Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?

Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including "Welcome to the 60's," "Good Morning Baltimore," and "You Can't Stop the Beat," HAIRSPRAY is "fresh, winning, and deliriously tuneful!" (The New York Times). This all-new touring production will reunite Broadway's award-winning creative team led by Director Jack O'Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring HAIRSPRAY to a new generation of theater audiences.

To secure seats to the Celebrity Attractions' 2021-2022 Broadway Season at Robinson Performance Hall, become a Broadway Season Subscriber. Season Subscriber have many benefits including: the best seats at the lowest prices, the same great seats for every show, the ability to buy additional tickets to individual shows before the public (when permitted), the option to exchange show tickets to another performance before the public on sale, and the opportunity to purchase tickets to any special add-on productions before the general-public.

Season Tickets are priced at $171, $198, $303, $414 and $490. There are three easy ways to purchase season tickets. Order online by visiting www..CelebrityAttractions.com, by phone at 501.244.8800 or in person at the Robinson Center Box Office located at 427 West Markham Street in Little Rock.

The health and well-being of its patrons are of the utmost importance to Celebrity Attractions. As of this printing in August 2021, the City of Little Rock has enacted a city-wide mask mandate stipulating that face masks are required in all public spaces within the city. Celebrity Attractions will continue to monitor national guidelines and act on industry standards and expectations regarding Covid-19 protocols. Changing rules and guidelines will be evaluated as they evolve for the safety of patrons, performers, staff, and volunteers. The goal is to be responsive to the needs of central Arkansas and provide patrons with confidence to make ticket purchases with security throughout this extraordinary time.

Ticket buyers are reminded that for Celebrity Attractions' productions, Ticketmaster and Celebrity Attractions are the only official retail ticket outlets and the only way to guarantee that you are paying face value for legitimate tickets for all performances Robinson Performance Hall. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should also be aware that the Robinson Performance Hall and Celebrity Attractions are unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and are unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance. For more show information and audience disclaimers, visit CelebrityAttractions.com.



