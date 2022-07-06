The Young Players Present HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL This Month

The Young Players present High School Musical, Jr. July 14-17 at the historic Royal Theatre, 111 S. Market Street, in downtown Benton. Based on Disney Channel's smash hit movie, the musical comes to life on the Royal stage!

This production has been made possible by Gina's Catering Grab and Go. Show times are July 14-16 at 7 p.m. and July 16-17 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $18: General Admission; $15: Seniors aged 60 and above, members of the military and College students with valid ID; $8: 12th Grade and below. Tickets are available at theroyalplayers.ticketleap.com.

It's the first day back to school at East High after winter break. The Jocks, Brainiacs, and Thespians all find their cliques. Basketball team captain and resident jock, Troy, discovers that the brainy Gabriella, a girl he met singing karaoke on a ski trip, has just enrolled at East High. When the couple decides to audition for the high school musical they cause upheaval. Many students resent the threat posed to the "status quo," but Troy and Gabriella's alliance might just open the door for others to shine as well!

High School Musical cast includes Braden Lisowe as Troy and Lila Bass as Gabriella. Audrey Ramsey as Taylor, Travis Loftis as Chad, and Addison Lumpkins as Kelsi. David Garrett and Chole Cadzow are twins, Ryan and Sharpay. Beau Goldthorpe is Zeke, Evalyn Russum plays Ms. Darbus, and Reagan McCartney as Martha. Ava Tillery as Jack Scott, Nate Palmer as Coach Bolton, and Cadence Earles as Ms. Tenney. Ensemble includes Chase Greenwood, Abby Grace Neufer, Kenzie Hunt, Reese von Storch, Dawson Hoover, Xoe Hawkins, Gracie Diggs, Aubrie Moody, Cambree Montgomery, Frankie Goldman, Sydney Houk, Emily Keene, Maddie Welch, Sarah Nuss, Avery Tyler, and Ashton McCartney.

Book by David Simpatico and songs by Matthew Gerrard, Bryan Louiselle, Faye Greenberg, David N. Lawrence, Greg Cham, Robbie Nevil, Ray Cham, Andrew Seeley, Randy Petersen, Kevin Quinn, Adam Watts, Andy Dodd, Jamie Houston Music Adapted, Arranged and Produced by Bryan Louiselle Based on a Disney Channel Original Movie written by Peter Barsocchini. Under the direction of Daphne Shoppach, the creative team includes music direction by Matthew Glover, choreography by Reagan McCartney and Amelia Lisowe, and produced by Carissa A. Lumpkins.

This show is produced by special arrangement with Music Theatre International, 421 W. 54th Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10019. Support for the Royal Players is provided, in part, by the Arkansas Arts Council, an agency of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism, and the National Endowment of the Arts.